News

Erik ten Hag press conference ahead of Newcastle United facing Man U

Erik ten Hag has been talking to the media on Friday afternoon.

The Man U boss hoping to not repeat the last two games against Newcastle United, where Eddie Howe’s side have dominated and won 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

Erik ten Hag under pressure as Man U need to win against Bayern Munich to stand any chance of progressing from their Champions League group.

Whilst in the Premier League, Man U have lost every time they have faced a team that is currently in the top half of the table.

A very generous fixture list has seen Man U play nine of the current bottom ten clubs in the Premier League, with a lot of luck and gifts from match officials has played a significant part in allowing them to get a series of victories over struggling clubs. Last weekend at Everton was the first time this season that Man U have won a PL match by more than one goal.

Interesting to hear what Erik ten Hag had to say on Friday ahead of Man U taking on Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag Newcastle United press conference:

“I really respect them [Newcastle United] as it is a difficult team to play against.

“It is a good challenge and I like to play against them because, in the challenge, we have to rise to the occasion.

“We have to be at our best against them because as I say, the way they play, I think is very good and very organised.”

‘If you look at the Premier League form, it is fantastic, then you have the Champions League frustrations. Is it frustrating for you because you know how good this team can be?’

”You said it: very good, how good we played on Wednesday [in the 3-3 v Galatasaray]. We played very good.

“In Copenhagen, we played very good and, even in Bayern Munich, we played very good.

“We have to do some things better, eliminating individual errors.

“Also things in the transition, but we can sort this out.

“I would be more concerned if we didn’t play that well.”

‘Are we being too harsh on Andre Onana?’

”If you analyse it well, then you will see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League, based on stats.

“His expected defence on goal is the second best in the Premier League.

“So yeah, he is doing well, but also he knows that, in the Champions League, he has had made some mistakes.

“But, overall, in the first five months, he is doing particularly well.

“You have seen how he is reacting after a bad performance, like he did after Munich.

“Then after, against Burnley, he was outstanding.

“He is a strong character, a personality and he will deal with it.”