News

Erik ten Hag is ‘smelling the top four’ as Manchester United prepare to play Newcastle United

Erik ten Hag is preparing to face Newcastle United.

The Manchester United boss having seen his team dominated on their last visit to St James’ Park when lucky to only lose 2-0.

Then Man U thrashed 3-0 this season in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford, when Eddie Howe played almost an entirely changed team.

Erik ten Hag is hoping his team is on the up, even though this season they are still yet to pick up a point against any of the current top ten teams in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag speaking in matchday Q and A on official club site ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United:

‘Erik, despite the disappointing result in Istanbul, it was a positive performance, as you said after the game. What are you looking for the players to take from that game into Newcastle on Saturday?’

“The performance.

“Yeah, we scored great goals and we were in a hostile environment.

“We were really calm and composed and we dictated the game.

“There are very positive signals into the development of a team and we have to take that and to go into another day, into another game.”

‘We know all about Newcastle, of course, we know their fans will be really up for the game, the late kick-off. Is it about keeping a lid on that atmosphere as we did so well at Everton last weekend?’

“We had some experiences in the last couple of weeks with Copenhagen, with Everton, Galatasaray.

“We are looking forward again and that is the best as a football [team], that you have such experiences and such challenges that energise you, as an individual and as a team. I’m sure we will be ready for the game.”

‘And they have injuries as well, like we do. I don’t know if you saw in midweek, they obviously were close to winning in Paris. What do you expect from them on Saturday as a team?’

“Injuries or not, it will not change their approach.

“It’s a very good team, very good mentality, so we have to play our best to get the points there.

“But, of course, that’s the objective and we are in a great position.

“We are in a good position now in the table and we’re smelling the top four, so we have to get there. So then you have to win big games.

“It’s not going to be easy.

“We know that they will be highly motivated against us, but we have to match that. And not only match that, but do even more.”

‘And a word too on Harry Maguire, because he was nominated for Player of the Month. How important has he been in the recent run because, obviously, it’s three clean sheets in a row? So how vital has he been for the team?’

“Absolutely. Very important. And he fought back and he showed great mentality. He can be proud of himself. But as I say: we are in a season, we are in the right direction. Harry is in the right direction with this team. Now we make the next steps because we want to be successful and Harry is very ambitious. He wants to win trophies. So then, you know, you have to give every day your best.”

‘And, just finally, this is the first of eight fixtures in December. Other leagues tend to have a break at this time of year, but is there a sense in England it’s a really key month for us?’

“I think, for every club, it’s a key month.

“But yeah, we have to go game by game and we can take belief, as I said in your previous questions, from what’s behind us, that we are in a good direction in the future as a team.

“For instance, Harry Maguire.

“And when we build on that belief and we keep both feet on the ground, then I’m sure a lot will come and we have to build on from this.”