Erik ten Hag clutches at very thin straws after Manchester United battered by Newcastle United

Erik ten Hag was desperate for something to cling onto.

The Manchester United boss having seen his team totally outclassed, outthought, outfought at St James’ Park.

In reality, the only real positive for Erik ten Hag was that Newcastle United won by only one goal.

This giving him the nerve to try and claim that this was anything but a total humiliation, in terms of how much better the Newcastle team was AND how much harder they tried.

Newcastle United could and should have had the match won by half-time and only bad luck, poor finishing, some good defending and the woodwork prevented that.

However, as it was only 1-0, this allows Erik ten Hag to clutch at some very thin straws, in terms of making out that Man U grabbing a draw would have been anything but a travesty.

In any game of football, every team can point to at least one or two times where they can claim they might have ended up scoring a goal.

So when Erik ten Hag tries to talk up his team as if somehow fluking a draw wouldn’t have been laughable in terms of balance of play and chances, it is the equivalent of Eddie Howe coming out after this match and saying Newcastle United were unlucky not to score double figures. Reality is that Man U only had one effort on target all match and that was Garnacho in the first half shooting from an angle and never ever beating Nick Pope with it. Yes they had a couple of blocked shots late on but I think that was more to do with the disruption and delay caused by Pope’s injury and having to go off, rather than anything Man U did from their side.

The Man U boss does acknowledge that United deserved to win, well, only a total charlatan would try to claim otherwise. However, what he is saying in public must surely be very different to what he is thinking and no doubt saying in private, especially about the effort of so many players, or rather, the lack of. The way that the likes of Rashford and Fernandes (the Man U captain!!!) were so lazy and so often couldn’t be bothered to track back, surely puts up some massive red flags on serious issues behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Long may that continue.

Erik ten Hag reflecting on Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0:

“We had some good chances.

“We scored a goal, but it was offside, so it could have been a draw.

“We had a tough first half and at half-time we were pleased to [still] be in the game.

“We had a good comeback in the last part of the game.

“We will talk tomorrow with the team about it.

“We go back, we will talk about this, and move on to Wednesday.

“As I said, I will talk with my team.

“We had some chances. We thought we scored a goal but it was offside. We could have scored.”

“This week it [Busy fixture schedule] was not in our advantage but we will take it as it is.”

“This team is resilient.

“We have seen it after Manchester City. We had a bad defeat and we stick together.

“We have a plan and we keep going.”

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford:

“I will talk to him and not the media.”

Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes:

“I think everyone has seen what happened.

“Before that, we had a very good break to create a big chance.

“There was a foul, we will leave that behind us.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

