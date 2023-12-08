News

Eddie Howe Spurs press conference – Newcastle United boss speaks ahead of Sunday

The Eddie Howe Spurs press conference ahead of Sunday.

The NUFC boss looking to bounce back from the defeat at Everton.

Also, whilst Newcastle have won seven of eight at home, it is only one victory in seven Premier League away games, so clearly a need to up the away points return as you can’t solely rely on what happens at St James’ Park. That is, if we are hoping to see Newcastle United match last season’s league finish and points total.

The Eddie Howe Spurs press conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on what his side need to do to beat Spurs on Sunday:

“I think it would need a very similar performance to last year, where we were excellent.

“We were at our best defensively, we were at our best in attack as well.

“That was a memorable day and that gave us a really big lift for what was ahead.

“It came at a key stage of the season, so we certainly know the importance of this match.”

Eddie Howe on the injuries in his squad and the reaction of his available players:

“When you’re in my shoes you can only control what you can control and some of the injuries we’ve had have just been things we’ve had no control over.

“We’re missing not just some big players, but big personalities as well, that make a difference within the group.

“But I have to say that I think the players have done so well to cope mentally with it.

“We’ve beaten some big teams with a hugely reduced squad and that should give us real confidence for what’s ahead.

“If we can add some players back and they’re in good condition, that would give us a huge lift.”

Eddie Howe on Postecoglou and his early impact at Spurs:

“I think Tottenham have certainly changed a lot of their build-up patterns.

“Their formation and the way they play is totally different.

“I’ve enjoyed watching them play – (they were) free-scoring early season, with a lot of interesting movements. He has done very well in a short period of time to implement his philosophy.”

Eddie Howe on busy fixture schedule:

“I think we always say it’s season-defining, whatever period we’re in.

“Certainly December was always going to be a big month for us with the sheer number of games that we have.

“Since the last international break we made a pretty good start to that with the three games (against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United), but we need to pick up our away form.

“I think that’s absolutely crucial for us and we want to do that as quickly as possible.”