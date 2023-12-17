News

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Excellent as always

Eddie Howe has been reflecting on Saturday’s victory over Fulham.

A comprehensive win, with United having had 27 shots in total.

Yet again Newcastle hit the woodwork (twice!), however, eventually sticking three of their chances away.

However, nothing ever straightforward at the moment with NUFC, even when winning by three goals and keeping a clean sheet…

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 3 Fulham 0:

“Very pleased.

“Especially after midweek.

“It was a tough challenge mentally to recover from exiting Europe.

“What a great response though.

“Especially as we lost two big players to injury [during the match].

“Everything was thrown at us.

“It is difficult to tell [On the Fabian Schar and Joelinton injuries].

“It is difficult to tell.

“They don’t look too bad but they had to come off, so it doesn’t look good for the short-term.

“The problem we have had is because we have had injuries to start with.

“The early ones we picked up, it meant our squad has just not managed the games.

“It has been impossible to.

“We have had to pick the same players continually and eventually, those players with the load that they are playing under, will break.

“So I think we have just been a victim of circumstance.

“Don’t get me wrong, there have been mistakes made.

“There will always be mistakes made medically because it is that kind of profession.

“You are not going to get every assessment right.

“A lot of the time you are in the hands of the specialist but the weight of games we have had and is still unrelenting, we just haven’t recovered properly.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“He has come into the team and been magnificent.

“He’s deserved to keep his place.

“We wanted to rest him today, someone so young, and today he got his rewards.

“His overall performance level has been so high.

“Players were fatigued today.

“You could see we were trying to manage our load, I’m so pleased with the players.

“The emotional load is just as important as the physical load.

“We have a couple of big players coming back who can make a big difference for us.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports