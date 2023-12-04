News

Eddie Howe reflects on 6 in a row at St James’ Park – Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0

Eddie Howe watched on as his team won yet another match at St James’ Park.

The last three Premier League home matches seeing Arsenal, Chelsea and now Man U taken apart. Sweet times.

It actually made it six in a row at home in the Premier League, it was still summer when Newcastle United had that freak undeserved defeat to Liverpool.

Saturday night also made it three wins in a row (all competitions, home and away) against Man U, Newcastle United and Eddie Howe winning a trio of matches and scoring six goals with none conceded against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0:

“I couldn’t be happier with the players.

“The performances we put in against three top teams were brilliant, so that will give us confidence.

“Then, when we get some players back, we can push on even further.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“From day one, when he arrived at the club, you could see the passion he had.

“His desire to achieve and be successful.

“He puts the work in every day and sometimes we have to go and get him off the training pitch.

“He was very good again, up against a very good defender in Wan-Bissaka.

“Physically, he was so good today.

“It was a really good battle between the two of them.

“I am delighted he is scoring the goals now and getting the recognition he deserves.”

Eddie Howe asked about Anthony Gordon limping as he was subbed late on:

“He just said he was feeling a bit of tightness in his hip.

“Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“It will be a massive blow for us if he is ruled out for any length of time.

“It looked really innocuous but that is usually the way and they are normally the more serious ones.

“You could see he was in distress and it looked like he dislocated his shoulder just diving.

“Martin Dubravka came on in a tricky situation with 10 minutes to go with a narrow lead.

“Which is not nice for any goalkeeper.

“So I have to compliment him for doing so well.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

