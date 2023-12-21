Opinion

Eddie Howe prepares for Room 101

Here is Room 101 for Eddie Howe.

More accurately, match 101 for the Newcastle United boss.

Room 101 is from George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and it was a prison chamber used by the ‘Ministry of Love’ as a last resort to break down the people, within Room 101 every individual’s worst fears are manifested.

In ‘1984’ it was rats that was the big fear of the central character.

I am guessing that for Eddie Howe as he prepares for Luton, no doubt more injured players is his biggest fear…

Anyway, with Eddie Howe having reached the milestone of 100 Newcastle United matches in charge, the perfect time to revisit how he has got on these past 25 months in the job.

Eddie Howe record – 2021/22 season

Premier League

Played 27 Won 13 Drawn 5 Lost 9 Goals For 32 Goals Against 38

FA Cup

Played 1 Won 0 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 0 Goals Against 1

Eddie Howe record – 2022/23 season

Premier League

Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 14 Lost 5 Goals For 68 Goals Against 33

FA Cup

Played 1 Won 0 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 1 Goals Against 2

League Cup

Played 7 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 8 Goals Against 4

Eddie Howe record – 2023/24 season

Premier League

Played 17 Won 9 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 36 Goals Against 21

League Cup

Played 3 Won 2 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 1

Champions League

Played 6 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 6 Goals Against 7

Total Eddie Howe record at Newcastle United

Played 100 Won 50 Drawn 23 Lost 27 Goals For 156 Goals Against 107

Also worth pointing out…

Eddie Howe’s first 26 Newcastle United matches

Played 26 Won 11 Drawn 5 Lost 10 Goals For 28 Goals Against 38

Eddie Howe’s most recent 74 Newcastle United matches

Played 74 Won 39 Drawn 18 Lost 17 Goals For 128 Goals Against 69

Here’s to the next 100 for the United boss…