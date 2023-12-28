Opinion

Eddie Howe – Part of the problem at Newcastle United or part of the solution?

Eddie Howe is the subject of much debate.

Six defeats in the last seven Newcastle United matches.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC side dropping to eighth in the Premier League table, which would then become ninth if Brighton win at home against Tottenham tonight.

As well as a drop off in the Premier League, this run of recent defeats also seeing elimination from both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United fans now ‘looking forward’ to a new year without quite the same spring in their step.

Supporters waking up and this is just a bad dream / hangover, that instead there is a tw0-legged Carabao Cup semi-final to look forward to in January and more Champions League football in February.

When it comes to Eddie Howe, is is a very simple question for me.

Do you see him as part of the problem at Newcastle United, or part of the solution?

Well, I will declare my position immediately.

Eddie Howe is very much part of the solution at Newcastle United, unless / until something serious happens to change that.

As in, Newcastle United sitting eighth in the Premier League, failing to make the last 16 of the Champions League only in the final half hour of the final group match against AC Milan, plus only missing out on a League Cup quarter-final win in added time away at Chelsea, is not that very serious thing.

Not for me anyway.

Just to put things in context.

In the entire history of the Champions League / European Cup, Newcastle United have only still been playing in that competition in February, on one occasion. Indeed, only in three seasons have NUFC ever actually participated in the Champions League group stage.

Whilst in the 60+ years of the League Cup, Newcastle United have only twice reached the semi-final stage.

Eddie Howe responsible for half of those League Cup semi-finals and a third of the Champions League group stage participations.

You can’t of course live on past glories, even if those past glories were only last season.

However… when the past glories were last month, then I think fair to say it is worth a mention.

Yes, it was only last month (November 2023) when Eddie Howe and Newcastle United hammered Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford, dominated and deservedly won against Arsenal who had only one effort on target (effectively a backpass straight at Pope), hammered Chelsea 4-1, were cheated out of a famous 1-0 win at PSG (and Champions League progress…?) by a shocking very late penalty decision, then absolutely dominated Man U at SJP 26 days ago, it was only 1-0 but should have been four or five.

Yes, there was a defeat in Dortmund, no shame there… and if Joelinton has scored that point blank header??? Whilst defeat at Bournemouth came at a point when energy levels were rock bottom and options non-existent for Eddie Howe.

The final stages of that win over Man U at St James’ Park also saw of course that injury to Nick Pope, which maybe in retrospect was the straw that broke the camel’s back, on top of all the other missing players Eddie Howe was already balancing.

That game / win was then followed five days later by the defeat at Everton and the start of this run of six defeats in seven. Those seven matches in a 19 day stretch from 7 December to 26 December.

Everybody will have their own ideas about each of these last seven matches and what has contributed to the six that were lost.

It would of course be nonsensical if Eddie Howe wasn’t part of that conversation. His tactics, his formation, his team selection and so on.

However, fair to say that when some desperados are claiming if only Eddie Howe had started with Karius and Krafth, then we (they!) are clutching at very thin straws.

The same with those who were outraged when Eddie Howe didn’t start Callum Wilson against Forest, for what would have been a fifth start in only 13 days. Hmmm. Just at a point where maybe we could at last be heading into the second half of the season with both our excellent strikers fully fit and available, nothing could go wrong if starting Wilson for that fifth time in 13 days… obviously.

What I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere, is that these last five matches, Newcastle United have scored the first goal in four of them. It would have been all five if Callum Wilson had scored that absolutely sitter of a header when only six yards out and unmarked at Luton.

This fact (taking the lead in four of the last five) strongly suggests to me that there has been nothing much wrong with the way that Eddie Howe has set up his team, nor the players selected.

Instead, it has been surely overall very much a story of all the factors we very much know about, so many games and so few available fit players, meaning Newcastle United have found it increasingly tougher as the games progress. The same players having to play pretty much all the games and all of the minutes, with minimal / no options to change things game by game AND maybe more importantly, during matches.

On top of that, so often we have seen players (Gordon for sure and others) having to start even though obviously far less than fully fit and/or carrying knocks, players such as Burn and Botman having to be rushed back earlier than they should have been to help out.

On Boxing Day, Nuno made six changes to the ten outfield players who had played three days earlier.

That was a luxury Eddie Howe simply didn’t have, unless of course playing the likes of Dummett, Ritchie, Alex Murphy etc. Krafth had stitches in his foot only seven days earlier and I guess Howe looking after him, Joelinton clearly not able to start, same with Wilson, Hall just a teenager who Eddie Howe is obviously taking it carefully with (just look at the ridiculous over the top stick Hall got when losing in Dortmund, even though he did ok for me).

Eddie Howe had been forced to start Isak and Botman against Forest and the only other feasible change was Livramento. I understand those who wonder if he should have started but at the same time he has just played a load of matches in quick succession, having come back from a year out and a serious injury that could have ended his career before it had really started.

There are always things anybody could have done differently BUT for me, nothing glaring that Eddie Howe has done wrong. Plus, as I say, Newcastle took the lead in four of these last five games. Nothing much wrong in how setting up and starting matches, the problems coming as games progress and the underlying NUFC problems kick in.

Eddie Howe is the same manager now, as the one who I was cheering against Arsenal, Man City, Man U (twice!), Chelsea, PSG and so on.

These recent results have left me gutted, for myself, the fanbase as a whole, but perhaps most of all for Eddie Howe himself and his players.

Seeing the likes of Schar and Bruno in the later stages on Boxing Day too tired to even catch the Forest players to kick them out of frustration, pretty much summed it up for me.

They are still giving it their all, just like Eddie Howe and the other players.

If you think anybody else could have done a better job in these circumstances than Eddie Howe, then fair enough.

However, I don’t. This is just a tough period we are all having to struggle through and I have every faith in Eddie Howe turning it around again, when he has more available fit players, more time to prepare and fewer games to play.

With fair luck, I see 2024 heralding far better performances and results, I will revisit this in February after Liverpool, Sunderland, Man City and Villa.