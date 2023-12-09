Opinion

Eddie Howe needs to play kids and old codgers v Spurs – Prioritise AC Milan and Champions League

The media will pitch Tottenham v Newcastle as one underperforming injury hit team pitted against another.

The only real difference being that Spurs are only lacking a few key players while we…

To be fair in the circumstances, I actually think that we are massively over performing. However, you can see that by the 70 minute mark the players are dead on their feet and on Thursday evening Everton took advantage of that.

People say that tiredness shouldn’t be used as an excuse and they are professional athletes being paid to do their hobby. Real tiredness or fatigue looks like this… etc etc.

Just because you can run around for 90 minutes huffing and puffing for the local pub team, then go to work and put in a full shift the next day, does not make you an expert in sports science.

There is a reason why we don’t let professional drivers and pilots work for more than a certain number of hours and that rest days are compulsory. Sadly, that does not seem to apply for health professionals making life and death decisions, but that’s a discussion for a different day.

While generally no lives are at risk because of the outcome of a football match: seemingly these rules do not apply to professional athletes when they are football players.

Reduced rest times and lack of squad rotation have been repeatedly linked to an increased risk of injuries. Yes a lot of the injuries we have suffered have been freak injuries, but playing any sport regularly, increases the risk of an injury occurring. It’s a simple roll of the dice every time.

I would be really happy if, while keeping within EPL regulations, Eddie Howe could get away with fielding a team made up largely of our squad players and under 21 players against Tottenham (Obviously not those currently playing in the team!) I am not suggesting that we effectively cede the game: I am suggesting that we give much needed game time and debuts to a number of players that we may well have to rely on over the Xmas period: Especially if injuries actually continue on their current trajectory. Losing three points in the course of an EPL campaign is neither here nor there but losing against AC Milan on Wednesday is a big deal for us.

So my advice to Eddie Howe, should he actually be reading this (which is about as likely as me winning the Euro Millions Rollover), is to give all of the lads a rest on Sunday. Don’t even make them travel: let them watch it on the TV, keep them for AC Milan.

Now that’s out of the way, I’d like to offer a few more pearls of wisdom to Eddie!

After the last few matches I am left wondering just exactly what Tino Livramento can’t do? Playing against top class opposition out of position, while looking completely at ease, going on mazy runs on the edge of the opposition penalty area, is there anything else that he has in his arsenal? Can he shoot and score goals? Can he deliver a good corner? Does he take free kicks?

These are questions I would like to see answered on the pitch.

Come on Eddie let him off the leash!

I have to say that Chelsea’s loss is our gain and that it’s easy to see why Southampton fans thought so highly of him.

I saw an article Phil McNulty recently wrote on the BBC Sport website about Anthony Gordon possibly being a ‘bolter’ when discussing people on the edge of the England squad. As did Simon Stone when discussing how Gordon and Livramento totally exposed Marcus Rashford.

However, no one at the BBC seems to be talking about Tino being a ‘bolter’ and forcing his way unexpectedly into the England squad.

Just goes to show what fools they are!

So let’s hope on Sunday that It’s Karius, Krafth, Dummett and as many of the U21 Squad that Eddie can get away with, lining up against injury hit Spurs. I reckon we could still give them game!

HTYL!