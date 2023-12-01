News

Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference – Newcastle United boss speaks ahead of Saturday

The Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference ahead of Saturday.

The NUFC boss looking to take a significant step up the table on this return to Premier League duty.

If Spurs lose at Man City, it would mean Newcastle United moving up to fifth if they can beat Man U.

Eddie Howe’s team could also potentially move within two points of the top four.

A victory on Saturday night would also make it six home Premier League wins in a row for Newcastle United.

The Eddie Howe Manchester United press conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on the challenge posed by Manchester United:

“You can never underestimate the qualities of Manchester United, they have a very good Head Coach who is leading them, we have total respect to our opposition.

“They are performing well; they have quality players.

“We need to keep that momentum and energy from our recent performances.

“I think it will be a very good game.”

Eddie Howe on the 1-1 draw in Paris:

“A lot of disappointment afterwards, we were minutes away from a historical result in our season.

“We have to move forward and look forward to the next game.

“The character is important, results positive or negative, can’t linger with us.

“We use it as motivation for the future.”

Eddie Howe update on Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff:

“We hope both Sean and Joe aren’t long-term injuries, we are hopeful we can get them back.

“It is difficult to give a definitive time on when they will be back, but we hope it won’t be too long.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Sven is not training with us at the moment, we are building up his load after his injury.

“He is reacting really well to the work he is doing.

“We would love to get him back, he is a big player for us.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“Some of the saves he made in Paris are some of the best I have seen live.

“In a part of our season where we need everyone to step up and give more, Nick has certainly done that.

“He is contributing massively for us; he has been a huge player.

“His character is undeniably so good for us, he is very good for the group.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“He has had a very early taste of high-level football which can only be a good thing for him.

“He is able to take everything in his stride as you have seen with his performances.

“Lewis is very calm.

“He is very keen to show his qualities.

“He has obvious qualities that you have seen in the past two games.”