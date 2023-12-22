News

Eddie Howe Luton Press Conference – The key messages

The Eddie Howe Luton Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match.

United hoping to get what would be just their second Premier League away win of the season.

The Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference highlights:

“Luton is a very difficult place to go but we are looking forward to the game.

“They ran Arsenal close and got a draw against Liverpool.

“They are fully committed to how they play.

“Knowing the stadium like I do, it will not be an easy game for us.

“We will have to be at our very best.

“It will be an emotionally charged afternoon.

“Anthony Gordon was sore – it was a horrible challenge [by Caicedo] on him, I am really disappointed with the tackle – we will see how he is today.

“Emil Krafth had a nasty cut on his shin [after Colwill’s challenge] which required stitches, so we will see how he is.

“Scans for Joelinton and Fabian Schar painted a similar picture as we thought, not too serious with either.

“Alex [Isak] is 50/50.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman’s return:

“Sven Botman is good, we will assess him today.

“I am very pleased with his return; he has looked strong and comfortable.

“It will take him time to get his rhythm going and be back to his absolute best but I’m very pleased with his performance.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson’s 100th club appearance:

“Callum has come back into the team and done really well – in a time where he didn’t have a lot of training before hitting the pitch – he took his goal really well as he always does.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall:

“He has settled in fine and is working well.

“I just think we need to develop certain areas of his game.

“We have got no doubts about his qualities and what he can bring to the team, he is doing a lot of work behind the scenes.

“We are working with him daily and he was brought in with a view to the here and now obviously, to compete for places, but also the future.

“Just a little bit of patience from us.

“He has got a big part to play.”

(Keith Downie of Sky Sports has said today that his understanding is that Hall’s loan turning into a permanent deal is NOT dependent on him playing a certain number of matches this season)

Eddie Howe on Tom Lockyer:

“Without a doubt, watching the game back as we did, that was a really difficult moment.

“It really puts football into perspective, Tom’s health is paramount.

“We want to send our best wishes to Tom and his family from everyone here.”