Eddie Howe Liverpool Press Conference – The key messages

The Eddie Howe Liverpool Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Monday night’s match.

United hoping to get what would be just their second Premier League away win of the season.

The Eddie Howe Liverpool Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on current form:

“We have tough games coming up but they’re games we relish.

“We’re not daunted by it, we will attack it and give it our best shot.

“Recent results have been a challenge for us and the last couple of performances haven’t been as good as they can be so we’re determined to get back and produce our best football.”

Eddie Howe on Liverpool:

“We’ve had a couple of painful games against Liverpool but the positives from both of those games is that we’ve performed really well and we were competitive.

“We need to be near perfect in this game.

“The challenge for us is to find our best form and mentally be very strong.”

Eddie Howe on the defeat to Forest:

“There was some really good bits, especially in the first half where we could have put the game to bed at times.

“Some frustrating moments as well.

“Highlighted by the goals which were uncharacteristic for us.

“That’s disappointing as I thought the game was there for us to win but we have to learn from those moments and come back stronger.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“Whenever you lose a player of Joe’s quality you realise how important they are.

“When he came on [against Forest], he showed what he brings.

“His ability in duels and to bring that fight in midfield is something we missed in the game so fingers crossed we can keep him fit.”

Eddie Howe on injury / availability:

“Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes continue to work behind the scenes but we don’t have an update on them.

“Jamaal Lascelles’ injury we don’t think is serious, we hope to get him back very soon.”

Eddie Howe asked if anything happening on the transfer front:

“Nothing is close.”

Eddie Howe asked specifically about Kalvin Phillips:

“If nothing else is close, that can’t be close.”