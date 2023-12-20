News

Eddie Howe issues collective responsibility message

A tough one for Eddie Howe to take.

Newcastle United leading from the 16th minute and defending so well, against all the odds.

United restricting Chelsea to only three shots on target and only one of those forcing a serious save, Dubravka saving low from Sterling.

All of that immaterial though, as with two minutes of added time remaining, Chelsea got their equaliser, as Kieran Trippier failed to deal well enough with a difficult ball played in from the right, Mudryk scoring. With Chelsea then winning on penalties.

For Eddie Howe though, the message is very much one of collective responsibility.

Eddie Howe reflecting on a cruel defeat at Stamford Bridge:

“It hurts a lot,

“It’s a very similar feeling to the end of the PSG game.

“The lads had committed so much, gave everything and we led for so long.

“We had defended really, really well but we didn’t get over the line.

“Whenever we concede, we concede collectively, not individually.

“I thought as a team that defensively today we were excellent.

“Our shape was so good and we denied them really clear-cut chances.

“We had to make some changes again due to injuries but I can’t praise the players enough.

“We tried to refocus and forget the last part of the game and the fact that we were in a shootout to try to get to the semi-final.

“Penalty shootouts are always a lottery…

“I think we probably weren’t as good technically as we would have wanted to be in the second half.

“In the first half, we were a clear threat and scored our goal.

“However, we lost our threat in the second half, even if we defended really well.

“We accepted our role in the game that we were going to defend and frustrate them.

“We were a couple of minutes away from winning.

“Sven Botman was planned [to be replaced at half-time], 45 minutes was a nice step for him.

“Emil Krafth took a knock [and had to come off].

“Anthony Gordon took a nasty looking knock.

“I haven’t seen it myself but people are telling me that [Caicedo’s challenge] is a red card.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports