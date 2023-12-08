News

Eddie Howe is a massive help here

Eddie Howe clearly feels the pain as much as any Newcastle United fan.

Why wouldn’t he, after all, he spends his entire working life doing everything he can to try and prepare for winning 90 minutes of football every week, or rather, every three or four days as things currently stand.

He is clearly a workaholic (unlike that fella from Corbridge who is desperately begging for a job and amazingly nobody is interested…) and has confessed this in interviews, admitting he has to try and not let it overwhelm his family life as well.

One of his big characteristics which I love, amongst many others, is how Eddie Howe deals with success and failure.

As somebody once said…

“If you can meet success and failure and treat them both as impostors, then you are a balanced man, my son.”

Just in case you are wondering whether this was Paul Merson or Michael Owen who came out with this piece of footballing wisdom, it was actually Rudyard Kipling.

It does though apply to football and especially Eddie Howe.

He doesn’t go embarrassingly over the top whenever Newcastle United win, which they actually tend to do quite often these days.

This then means Eddie Howe is very much worth listening to when NUFC lose, which isn’t all that often these days.

Eddie Howe tells it like it is, whether winning or losing. Unlike so many charlatans today in Premier League management who, according to them, always deserve their wins and were cheated every time they lose.

Just like King Kev and Sir Bobby before him, Eddie Howe is honest after every match, tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

By the way, what exactly is happening with Mikel Arteta and his FA charge and punishment…?

Eddie Howe reflecting on Everton 3 Newcastle 0:

“We had limited attacking options from the bench but it is something we have managed really well with.

“Hopefully there is some help coming because we certainly need the numbers back.

“Players want to play.

“It is more the firepower from the bench and the ability to change and give people a rest, that isn’t there at the moment.

“However, we are not looking at that as an excuse.

“There are reasons behind every performance, we have struggled to change our players in-running.

“To have the attacking options we feel we need to change the game, that is not there for us and that is a big miss.

“There are some quality players, outstanding players, that aren’t with us at the moment.

“You can potentially do it for a short period of time, the longer you do it the harder it gets.

“That is not to say it is impossible.

“That is why I’m disappointed.

“I think it’s a missed opportunity for us and we didn’t really grab it and paid the price.

“It was a tough night in the end.

“I thought the first half was very even, a scrappy game, probably what we thought it would be.

“I don’t think we stamped our authority enough on the game in those early stages.

“I thought we had our best spell in the second half, when we camped them in for 15, 20 minutes, but we weren’t clinical enough when those chances came.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, really.

“Kieran Trippier has been absolutely magnificent from day one, since walking into the football club.

“Collectively we weren’t where we needed to be today, it’s nothing to do with Kieran.

As a team, we weren’t where we needed to be – that’s why we didn’t win the game.

“In the first half, I thought the game was there for us to take and show our dominance but we lacked authority on the ball.

“Everton play a certain way and made it difficult for us, they put us under pressure but we were well in the game.

“In the second half, we had our best spell just before they scored, which is frustrating for us because I think it is probably an opportunity missed.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports