Eddie Howe gives very honest verdict – Reflects on Luton 1 Newcastle 0

One thing you always know for sure, Eddie Howe will deliver an honest post-match verdict.

Win or lose, he faces up to the cameras and tells it like it is / was.

A shame this kind of integrity isn’t catching amongst many other managers at clubs towards the top end of the Premier League…

Just like the travelling fans, Eddie Howe obviously gutted about this defeat just before Christmas, yet still stepping up and no trying to hide or deflect, the NUFC boss with his usual honest reflections on this loss at Luton.

Eddie Howe reflects on Luton 1 Newcastle 0:

“Very disappointed with this performance.

“The first half especially.

“We knew that this would be tough but we didn’t handle the emotion.

“We have to be consistent with our home and away form.

“There were moments today but not enough, we didn’t compete well enough and were reactive rather than proactive.

“We have an incredible group but I was disappointed with the emotion and energy.

“We were well aware we were below our levels and ultimately a mistake in the first half has cost us the match.

“Luton played well and it was always going to be a difficult game for us, a tough place to come.

“We switched off from a corner and ultimately it has cost us the game, no excuses from our side, just on the day we weren’t where we needed to be to win the game.

“I think I have got to choose my words carefully…

“We have an incredible group and I was disappointed with the first half performance.

“I thought that we needed more, we needed more emotion in our performance, more energy in our performance.

“I’m not going to say any more than that really but I think the players felt that as well.

“We were well aware we were below our levels.

“Second half was a lot better but we couldn’t force the goal we needed and that mistake in the first half has cost us the match.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s away form overall this season:

“Our away form hasn’t been what we wanted it to be.

“All that we can do is try to respond on the pitch and put it right.

“Today’s performance epitomised our away form, because there were some really good bits, but not enough [of them].

“We didn’t compete well enough in the first-half and I thought we were off on our duels.

“We were reactive rather than proactive and that cost us the match.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports