Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference – Asks fans for help in dealing with negative external narrative

The Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach now with the Premier League back in his sights.

The AC Milan defeat and exit from Europe having left everybody connected to Newcastle United in a low mood.

However, we all need to get behind Eddie Howe and the players.

The NUFC Head Coach himself stating that after Wednesday night ‘there will be a negative narrative externally and we have to override that’ and going on to say ‘I would encourage the supporters to make the environment as best as they can for the players.’

In simple form, Eddie Howe declaring that our enemies will be revelling in the defeat to AC Milan and now we need to ensure a bit of a siege mentality, whereby the Newcastle United fans come together with manager and players to ensure the team and club bounce back against Fulham.

The Eddie Howe Fulham Press Conference:

Eddie Howe on moving on from the defeat to AC Milan:

“Well, that started yesterday, we were back in and faced up to what has happened.

“We have analysed it, but we have to move on very quickly to Fulham.

“The mood is good, there is some pain and anguish, but that can’t stay around in professional football.

“The turnaround is so quick and now focus is on Fulham.

“It is going to be a big test of our resilience.

“I think there will be a negative narrative externally and we have to override that.

“Exiting Europe is a disappointment, but it doesn’t have to have an effect on us afterwards.

“That’s down to us, we need to respond.”

Eddie Howe on the Newcastle United fans:

“I would encourage the supporters to make the environment as best as they can for the players.

“We need the players playing with absolute freedom, with excitement, with joy – all that we have seen at St. James’ Park over my two years here.

“Their support has been absolutely incredible.

“I understand how they will be feeling but we need to inspire them tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on availability for Fulham and beyond:

“We are now getting a couple of players back but not in their best physical condition.

“Kieran Trippier misses this game through suspension so it is a good time for him to rest and we will see how he is next week.

“We will see how Anthony Gordon is today [in training].

“Joe Willock is in a period where he has had a couple of injections, a difficult injury, but he won’t be back this side of January.

“It is a setback with Harvey Barnes to a degree.

“Where he has felt pain in his foot again.

“Hopefully it is not a permanent setback and he won’t need an operation, though there is still a chance that might happen.”

Eddie Howe on Dan Burn:

“Dan is not just the player but the character and the leadership qualities you get in the dressing room with him.

“He has allowed us to play in a certain way.

“He has been an important part of what we have and we have missed him when he has been away.”

Eddie Howe asked if when it came to team selection, he would prioritise the League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday:

“We will go to Chelsea with the best team that we can.

“No squad can cope with the number of injuries we have had [and pay consistently at the same levels].

“I have not got my violin out [it is just the reality].

“I am not making excuses.”