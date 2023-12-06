News

Eddie Howe Everton press conference – Newcastle United boss speaks ahead of Thursday

The Eddie Howe Everton press conference ahead of Thursday.

The NUFC boss looking to take another significant step towards finishing in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

If Man City beat Villa tonight and Spurs fail to win against West Ham on Thursday, a victory for Eddie Howe’s side at Goodison Park would see Newcastle move into the top four.

Whilst Newcastle have won seven of eight at home, it is only one victory in six Premier League away games, so clearly a need to up the away points return as you can’t solely rely on what happens at St James’ Park. That is, if we are hoping to see Newcastle United match last season’s league finish and points total.

Eddie Howe confirmed that Nick Pope will be having surgery and is set to be missing for a number of months. However, the NUFC Head Coach also stated that as yet the club haven’t made any approaches to bring in another goalkeeper in January, contrary to media claims.

The Eddie Howe Everton press conference highlights:

“We have a group of incredible characters who are prepared to give everything physically and mentally to achieve success.

“There should be a good feeling in the group that we have the talent, we have the ability, and we have the character.

“We’ve got some really good leaders as well that are pushing and helping everybody to perform at a very good level.

“Everton have made big strides as a team, the biggest challenge for us is that we compete as they do.

“They are a very strong, physical team.

“They will pose questions for us defensively which we will have to answer, we are going to have to respond to those questions.

“It is a big game for us.

“We know our away form has to improve.”

Eddie Howe on recent performances:

“It has been a big effort from the group, the players have really grasped the situation we are in, they have really stood up.

“We took a lot of confidence from the Chelsea game, which was a massive result for us.

“That led to Paris which was a difficult one to talk about and then what a response against Manchester United.

“I thought that was our best performance of the season.”

Eddie Howe on the injury to Nick Pope:

“Nick has had a couple of appointments visiting specialists, we are awaiting final news on what’s going to happen with him.

“There’s no doubt he will need an operation so he will be out for a period of time.

“It is a big blow to us.”

Eddie Howe on drawing the Mackems in the FA Cup:

“I didn’t hear or see the draw.

“I was relying on others to tell me.

“Initially I thought they were joking!

“I was enthused by the draw; it is a great game for us.

“It will be an explosive atmosphere, we have played in a lot of highly charged stadiums with a lot riding on games this season, this will be another one.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round match at Sunderland)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports