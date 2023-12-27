News

Eddie Howe delivers brutal honesty after Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3

Eddie Howe came into this Nottingham Forest match hoping for home comforts.

His team on a run of seven straight Premier League home wins at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe though watching on as Alexander Isak gave Newcastle United a deserved lead from the penalty spot. Only for then bad finishing and arguably even worse defending seeing Forest win 3-1.

As always though, Eddie Howe never hides, giving us just brutal honesty on what happened on Boxing Day at St James’ Park:

“Whenever you lose games, it is an uncomfortable feeling when your team is not at its peak.

“Concerned?

“You deal with a lot of emotions when you don’t get the result you want and I am feeling that.

“Our first half performance was pretty good.

“Second half was difficult and we didn’t play particularly well.

“We were probably close to making it 2-0, then we get caught and they score.

“They had pace and physicality.

“We pride ourselves in defending those situations better and for whatever reason, that wasn’t there today.

“I am already analysing what happened today and as always, we look to improve.

“Hopefully we get some training time now.

“We were not quite at our best and when you are not, you get punished.

“There was a lot of good first half, but the last action or pass was missing, that was frustrating.

“We wanted to make it 2-0 and in a commanding position. It has been an intense period.”

“Some of our decision-making was off, positioning or technically.

“It wasn’t a big tactical issue.

“We just didn’t deal with moments in the game.

“I will be prepared to make any change that I think can benefit either the performance, or the result, plus of course players are accountable for what they deliver.

“No amount of credit in the bank is big enough.

“You have to earn everything you get from the game.

“I am a firm believer in that, so players know they have to perform.

“We have to change our short-term form for sure.

“It will be nice to build up to games and training [with more time between matches].

“I think that we have suffered by not having training ground time.

“Also, the inability to rotate the team has caught up with us.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports