Eddie Howe defiant – We have to take the pain and come out fighting again

Eddie Howe has issued the rallying cry for everybody connected to Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach having seen a tough few days that produced two defeats and seven goals conceded.

Reflecting on Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham and more importantly, what now follows, Eddie Howe declaring ‘We have to take the pain and come out fighting again.’

Eddie Howe rallying cry – 10 December 2023:

“We have to take the pain and come out fighting again.

“This is what we wanted this season.

“The Champions League is a very special tournament but with it comes more games.

“We hoped to be able to have the squad to cope with that but with the injuries we have had… I think we have had it worse than any other team that I can remember.

“These same group of players have gone through five games and it is difficult.

However, we do have some light at the end of the tunnel with Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff coming back, massive players for us and they both did well when they came on.

“I thought Tottenham played very well.

“We had our moments in the game, especially at the beginning of the second half when we were excellent until they scored.

“We weren’t at our best physically today and you could see that. The lads were giving everything but with not enough resources to give more.

“I can’t say it’s all down to fatigue… we’ve got another game on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult moment for us.

“We probably expected it to come a little bit earlier than it has.

“I think the lads have been really good to sustain the results that we were having.

“The last two have been tough games. Not us at our best.

“Physically we looked fatigued today and there was not much we could do about it.

“We were 2-0 down, trying to go for the game, I thought we were very good in that period. Then we conceded the third goal and the game changes.

“But we just have to keep going. The more players we can get back, everyone is so important.

“We will look at the game and try and analyse it properly to work out who to select on Wednesday.

“We’re not aflush with options and that is why I have to compliment the players because they’ve done so well in this difficult period.

“These last few games have been tough but I think the lads are giving everything.”

Eddie Howe on that cowardly Cristian Romero lunge on Callum Wilson:

“I was pleased to see Callum get up from that because it looked dangerous.”

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports