News

Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference – Up for the cup

The Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday night’s match.

United trying to reach the League Cup semi-final two seasons in a row, which would be only the third time in our entire club history!

The Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference highlights:

“Chelsea are dangerous opponents for us.

“A very good team with a very good manager, both teams will be equally motivated to do well.

“We will pick a team that will give us the best chance of winning.

“We desperately want to win.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s journey so far in this year’s Carabao Cup:

“The two draws we had previously in this cup, they are as difficult as you can get.

“The beauty of those two games we have had has shown we can raise our game against top teams in this competition, we are determined to progress and create more memories.

“We know how difficult it will be but we know the prize on offer.”

Eddie on Alexander Isak’s absence at the weekend against Fulham:

“Alex has a problem with his groin, he had a scan last week, it is not a big problem.

“It is minor, probably more fatigue than anything.

“It is enough for us to need to monitor him and be careful with him.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman’s return:

“He’s rehabbed really well so we will have to make a decision on whether we want to start him in this game.

“There are certain players that lift the team that little bit extra and he is one of those players.

“He’s a big presence, a big guy and we missed his presence.”

Eddie Howe on the injuries to Joelinton and Fabian Schar:

“Both players will have scans today so we will know more.

“They don’t appear to be too bad but I am reluctant to say too much before we have the scan results back.”

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)