Eddie Howe and Newcastle United – The 2022 stats compared to what has happened in 2023

Earlier this week I did an article on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United in 2023.

Looking at all the stats of the games played these past 12 months.

Now I am comparing those Eddie Howe / Newcastle United 2023 stats, to those in 2022.

This is what happened in 2023, all the matches that were played under this Newcastle United Head Coach and his squad:

2022/23 (The matches played once we got to the 2023 bit):

Premier League:

Played 21 Won 10 drawn 7 Lost 4 Goals For 36 Goals Against 22

League Cup:

Played 4 Won 3 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 3

FA Cup:

Played 1 Won 0 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 1 Goals Against 2

2023/24 (The matches played in 2023 before we reach the new year):

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 9 drawn 2 Lost 8 Goals For 37 Goals Against 25

League Cup:

Played 3 Won 2 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 1

Champions League:

Played 6 Won 1 drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 6 Goals Against 7

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United full 2023 results:

Played 54 Won 25 drawn 11 Lost 18 Goals For 90 Goals Against 60

In percentage terms:

Won 46.3 per cent, Drawn 20.4 per cent, lost 33.3 per cent

Average goals scored per game:

1.67 goals per match

Average goals conceded per game:

1.11 goals per match

Goals scored compared to goals conceded:

50 per cent more goals scored than conceded (90 v 60)

This is what happened in 2022, all the matches that were played under Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad:

2021/22 (The matches played once we got to the 2023 bit):

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 12 drawn 2 Lost 5 Goals For 25 Goals Against 20

FA Cup:

Played 1 Won 0 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 0 Goals Against 1

2022/23 (The matches played in 2022 before we reached the new year):

Premier League:

Played 17 Won 9 drawn 7 Lost 1 Goals For 32 Goals Against 11

League Cup:

Played 3 Won 3 drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals For 3 Goals Against 1

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United full 2022 results:

Played 40 Won 24 drawn 9 Lost 7 Goals For 60 Goals Against 33

In percentage terms:

Won 60 per cent, Drawn 22.5 per cent, lost 17.5 per cent

Average goals scored per game:

1.50 goals per match

Average goals conceded per game:

0.825 goals per match

Goals scored compared to goals conceded:

81.8 per cent per cent more goals scored than conceded (60 v 33)

CONCLUSIONS

Well, one of the stand out thing is just how many more matches Newcastle United have played in 2023 (54) compared to 2022 (40).

In 2022, Newcastle won a higher proportion of their matches (60 per cent) than 2023 (46 per cent).

In 2022, Newcastle scoring less goals (1.50 goals on average per match) compared to 2023 (1.67 goals on average).

In 2022, Newcastle conceding less goals (0.82 goals on average per game) compared to 2023 (1.11 goals on average).

Of course, if you had stopped the clock for 2023 on 2 December after Newcastle won 1-0 against Man U, then these 2023 stats would look so much better without these last seven matches, including six defeats, that were crammed into a 19 day stretch.

Other factors that differed between 2022 and 2023 are that six of the extra matches were tough ones in the Champions League.

Then you have the far busier schedule in 2023, especially mid-September to Boxing Day, 24 matches played in 13 weeks, a period which also included two international breaks of a fortnight each.

Injuries of course, the biggest stand out of all. Newcastle United actually doing really well when it came to how few serious injury issues in 2022 and indeed, not that bad in the first half of 2023. However, these recent months have been unprecedented.

If you combine 2022 and 2023 under Eddie Howe you get:

Played 94 Won 49 drawn 20 Lost 25 Goals For 150 Goals Against 93

Stunning stuff and here’s hoping with some players coming back and some recovery / training time between matches now, as we move into 2024, Eddie Howe improves even further on his astonishing record at Newcastle United these past 24 months.