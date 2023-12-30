Opinion

Eddie Howe and 2023 at Newcastle United – Positive, negative, or neutral?

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have brought their 2023 playing commitments to an end.

How was it for you?

How was it for them – Eddie Howe and his players?

Well, this is what happened in 2023, all the matches that were played under this Newcastle United Head Coach and his squad:

2022/23 (The matches played once we got to the 2023 bit):

Premier League:

Played 21 Won 10 drawn 7 Lost 4 Goals For 36 Goals Against 22

League Cup:

Played 4 Won 3 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 3

FA Cup:

Played 1 Won 0 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 1 Goals Against 2

2023/24 (The matches played in 2023 before we reach the new year):

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 9 drawn 2 Lost 8 Goals For 37 Goals Against 25

League Cup:

Played 3 Won 2 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 1

Champions League:

Played 6 Won 1 drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 6 Goals Against 7

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United full 2023 results:

Played 54 Won 25 drawn 11 Lost 18 Goals For 90 Goals Against 60

In percentage terms:

Won 46.3 per cent, Drawn 20.4 per cent, lost 33.3 per cent

Average goals scored per game:

1.67 goals per match

Average goals conceded per game:

1.11 goals per match

Goals scored compared to goals conceded:

50 per cent more goals scored than conceded (90 v 60)

What do you reckon?

Comments welcome.