Eddie Howe and 2023 at Newcastle United – Positive, negative, or neutral?
Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have brought their 2023 playing commitments to an end.
How was it for you?
How was it for them – Eddie Howe and his players?
Well, this is what happened in 2023, all the matches that were played under this Newcastle United Head Coach and his squad:
2022/23 (The matches played once we got to the 2023 bit):
Premier League:
Played 21 Won 10 drawn 7 Lost 4 Goals For 36 Goals Against 22
League Cup:
Played 4 Won 3 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 3
FA Cup:
Played 1 Won 0 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 1 Goals Against 2
2023/24 (The matches played in 2023 before we reach the new year):
Premier League:
Played 19 Won 9 drawn 2 Lost 8 Goals For 37 Goals Against 25
League Cup:
Played 3 Won 2 drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 5 Goals Against 1
Played 6 Won 1 drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 6 Goals Against 7
Eddie Howe and Newcastle United full 2023 results:
Played 54 Won 25 drawn 11 Lost 18 Goals For 90 Goals Against 60
In percentage terms:
Won 46.3 per cent, Drawn 20.4 per cent, lost 33.3 per cent
Average goals scored per game:
1.67 goals per match
Average goals conceded per game:
1.11 goals per match
Goals scored compared to goals conceded:
50 per cent more goals scored than conceded (90 v 60)
What do you reckon?
Comments welcome.
