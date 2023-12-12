News

Eddie Howe AC Milan press conference – Not willing to give total clarity on 3 players missing from training

The Eddie Howe AC Milan press conference has taken place on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle United had a light training session earlier in the day but the media flagged up the absence of three players.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie says that Eddie Howe wasn’t willing to give any clear updates as to why Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff weren’t involved in training. Earlier media reports had claimed the two were just being rested and not injury worries.

As for Martin Dubravka and whether he will be available, the Sky Sports man reporting that Eddie Howe had said it is ‘unclear at the moment’ whether the number two recently turned (temporarily) number one keeper will be able to be involved.

Following Sunday’s defeat at Spurs, some journalists had claimed that Dubravka has had an ongoing shoulder injury issue of his own for some time.

My guess is that both Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff will be in the squad to face AC Milan, but it remains to be seen whether they start.

More positive news is that Callum Wilson has made clear today that he feels very fit after his recovery and is more than ready to start if named in the team.

Eddie Howe AC Milan press conference comments released by Newcastle United – 12 December 2023:

“We are very positive going into the game, it has all the hallmarks of being a very special night.

“All we can do is to try and win the game and give our best performance.

“We want to make this a magical European night.

“Being under the lights here, in the UEFA Champions League, is always very special.

We have something to play for, something to gain.

“To be here with some kind of destiny in our hands, European football still in our hands, I think we would have taken that at the start of the group.

“We can control our performance tomorrow and we will make sure we give everything we can to try and win.

“We are desperate to stay in this competition first and foremost.

“Our intention is to do everything we can to try and win the match.

“We worked so hard to get to this position in the first place, we gave everything last year to try and achieve this level of football, we do not want to give it away lightly.”

Eddie Howe on the support given to the team by Newcastle United fans:

“They have been there for us this season, we are going to need every voice, every person can make a difference for us.

“We need to create an atmosphere, the supporters have never let us down at home.

“They have really driven us on, in tight games, they have really given us the ability to carry on.

“We are going to need that again.

“Sean Longstaff is a consideration, but we have a lot of information to digest, with Callum Wilson as well.

“I have some big calls to make for the first time in a long time thankfully.

“It was great to see them both back involved at the weekend but we will need to make the right decision for the team.”