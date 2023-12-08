Opinion

Eddie and The Hotrods running on fumes

We couldn’t expect anymore from our team Newcastle United than what they have provided over the last couple of months.

We have been continually defying the odds, whether it being as far afield as Manchester or Paris.

One of the lads last night said that the team are currently “running on fumes” and it is hard to disagree.

Fatigue set in against Everton at Goodison Park and the inevitable mistakes that it brings was our undoing.

Everyone knows that Everton are a bang average but physical side. Sean Dyche is never going to have any side he manages playing pretty football.

I do admire Dyche though for his no airs and graces honesty and no one will know the Toffee’s limitations more than he does.

Everton deserved their victory against us.

We had our chances when the score was at 0-0, but the longer the game went on, I got the feeling that it wasn’t going to be our night.

I feel for Kieran Trippier but he will be the first to hold his hands up for his costly errors. He’s an excellent player and the consummate pro.

It’s Tottenham Hotspur away at the weekend and Ange Postecoglu’s side are a different kettle of fish altogether from the scouse mackems.

They try to play a far more enterprising game and this will give us plenty of opportunities at the other end.

I haven’t a clue on which players may be returning from injury, nor of course when.

Looking on the positive side though, Lewis Miley continues to impress. If we knew he was going to be this good we might not have went out and spent all that money on Sandro Tonali.

I keep hearing that when he has finished his ban and is eventually allowed to play at the end of August 2024, Tonali will “pay us back a hundred times over”.

I didn’t realise we had as many fans with crystal balls in our ranks, but forgive me if it offends, when I say that I very much now have my doubts.

If Tonali comes back and is a star performer I will take back my words, but at the minute his foolishness, gambling addiction or not, is costing our team.

On a more sombre note, yet another good North Shields footballing man departed for the big league in the sky this week.

Dougie Hagelburg was a popular character and well respected junior football coach, most notably at the successful North Shields East End boys club in the late 1970s and early 80s.

A man of warmth and humour, he will be sadly missed by his many friends and our condolences all go out to his family.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports