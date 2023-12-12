News

Dutch Policeman takes charge of Newcastle v AC Milan match

It is Newcastle v AC Milan tomorrow night.

With Newcastle United now announcing that Danny Makkelie will be in charge.

As well as being a very experienced referee, the man tasked with looking after Newcastle v AC Milan is also a part-time Police inspector in the Netherlands.

The last Champions League match saw Newcastle United given arguably the highest ranked referee in the world, having taken charge of World Cup and Champions League finals. Szymon Marciniak excellent at the PSG away match until he and the VAR managed to agree on that shocking late penalty decision.

Here’s hoping for better tomorrow night.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 December 2023:

Danny Makkelie will referee Newcastle United final Champions League group stage game against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Wednesday 13th December

Newcastle United vs AC Milan

St. James’ Park

Kick-off 8pm GMT

The Dutch official – who also works as a part-time police inspector – will be tasked with keeping order on Tyneside as both sides look to secure their passage through to the knockout round.

The experienced Makkelie is a regular in European competition, having taken charge of the UEFA Europa League final in 2020 as Sevilla beat Inter Milan.

The 40-year-old also has a number of major international tournaments under his belt, having refereed at EURO 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Makkelie has had plenty of appointments as a VAR too, including in the 2018 World Cup final and 2019 Champions League final.

2023/24 stats

Games (all competitions): 16

Yellow cards issued: 56

Red cards issued: 2

Assistants

Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra and Jan De Vries

Fourth official: Allard Lindhout

VAR: Rob Dieperink

Assistant VAR: Clay Ruperti