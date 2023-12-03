News

Drama as 6 of other 8 top 9 Premier League clubs drop points – Much changed table

Ten Premier League clubs were in action on Saturday, then the other ten played today (Sunday).

However, there was a very clear split.

On Saturday only three of the top nine Premier League clubs played, whilst six of them played Sunday.

Saturday 2 December 2023:

Arsenal 2 Wolves 1

Newcastle United 1 Man U 0

Arsenal looked to be cruising when taking an early 2-0 lead but had a late scare when after having hardly been in the game, Wolves scored with four minutes remaining but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Then in the late game, Newcastle United absolutely outplayed Man U but the visitors’ goal led a charmed life and somehow they escaped with just a 1-0 defeat, rather than the three or four goal hammering they deserved.

Sunday 3 December 2023:

Bournemouth 2 Villa 2

Chelsea 3 Brighton 2

Liverpool 4 Fulham 3

West Ham 1 Palace 1

Man City 3 Spurs 3

Villa very lucky to get a point after trailing twice and scoring twice from only three efforts on target. A Watkins goal in the final minute getting an undeserved draw.

Chelsea somehow won this one despite Brighton controlling the game with 68% possession and 10 more shots than the home side. Brighton wasteful as Chelsea went down to 10 men just before half-time when Pochettino’s side led 2-1. The Seagulls allowing Chelsea to extend to a 3-1 lead before a goal in added time meant a one goal defeat. This battle of the mid-table media darlings ends with Brighton now having won only one of their last eight PL matches. Whilst Chelsea had won only one of their last five PL games before sneaking this one.

Liverpool yet again carrying unbelievable luck. Conceding three goals but still winning, 3-2 down with three minutes remaining, they scored twice in 60 seconds to win the game very late on. Fulham left wondering how they managed to lose this one.

West Ham dropped points despite taking an early lead and allowed Palace to equalise second half for a draw, the visitors only having one other effort on target.

Then the final match of the day was yet another wild open Man City / Spurs clash. Son scored at both ends in the opening nine minutes before then Man City took control but couldn’t finish them off. Guardiola’s side twice taking the lead but Spurs fighting back, the six goal of the game coming in the 90th minute to see them share the points.

Spurs now have just one point from their last possible twelve, whilst in domestic competitions, Man City have only won three of their last nine matches.

On Sunday night after the fourteenth round of Premier League clubs in action has been completed, the table looks like this:

Whilst as a Newcastle United fan it would have been ever better if another couple of results had gone our way, you can hardly complain when this weekend six of the other eight Premier League clubs in the top nine of the table all dropped points.

Man Utd, Villa, Man City, Spurs, West Ham and Brighton all dropping points.

Of the top nine, only Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool picked up all three points.

Now there are only seven points separating the top six.