Opinion

Down under in New Zealand for 30 years – Still a virtual Gallowgate attendee every matchday

I am retired and living in New Zealand so early starts (NZ currently 13 hours ahead of Newcastle / UK) to see the lads on TV.

My folks are Geordies, Wallsend born and bred, so classic generational stuff, related to the Charltons and WOR Jackie.

I have been a fan since the awesome Inter Cities Fairs Cup win.

Then watching the likes of Jimmy Smith and Tony Green, the latter a £140,000 signing from Blackpool and Newcastle United’s best ever value for money signing.

I was at Supermac’s away debut, also at Hereford away then the ’74 and ’76 Cup Finals, right through to Millwall away in 1993 before emigrating down under to New Zealand.

I was in Wellington when Alan Pardew brought the lads on tour and we played West Ham in the capital.

I love watching the present side and despite a few setbacks can finally say that I can see trophies coming our way.

One final call out would be for the toon to adopt the ‘skip to my Lou Macari’ chant to Lewis Miley!

Keep up the good work at The Mag and rest assured.

Although we are 12,000 miles away, we are strong together and virtual Gallowgate attendees every fortnight.

H T L

Andy McDowell

Queenstown upon Tyne, New Zealand