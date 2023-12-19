Opinion

Do Newcastle United hit the woodwork more than any other team or just imagining it? This is the reality

When Anthony Gordon hit the woodwork on Saturday, I thought, here we go again.

The Newcastle United winger doing everything right as he went past his man in the box and lashed the ball past the goalkeeper, only for it to hit the underside of the crossbar and the rebound somehow elude Sean Longstaff only a few yards out, the midfielder would have had an open goal if it had fell more kindly for him.

It just felt all Deja Vu, a feeling I have been having far too often this season.

As it happens, Newcastle United proved relentless and that determination summed up when Bruno went through a handful of challenges to allow Lewis Miley the chance to score and set United on their win to victory against Fulham. Almiron and Burn adding a couple more BUT we still had time for Callum Wilson to lash one past the keeper, only to see the woodwork yet again save Fulham, this time the post preventing a bigger hammering for the visitors.

Newcastle United have won 10 of their 13 home matches this season, however, it could so easily have been 13 out of 13 and just how different might out position be now, if not for the… woodwork.

Newcastle battered Liverpool back in August, it could have been another four goal winning margin or better, as it had been in the opening 5-1 against Villa at SJP. Instead, as we all know, Liverpool carried incredible luck on top of wasteful finishing from NUFC, however, nothing wasteful about the two massive pivotal moments when United led 1-0. Almiron hitting an unstoppable volley that somehow Alisson got a touch to, a touch that touched it onto the woodwork (bar) and safety. That then followed by a brilliant Miggy run from the halfway line, opened up the Liverpool defence and curled it past Alisson to make it 2-0, only for it to hit the woodwork (post) and bounce to safety.

The Champions League campaign has been an incredible rollercoaster where any two of the four teams could have made it into the last 16. I will maintain that amongst other many small margins (and BIG refereeing blunders), the woodwork has once again been pivotal. There may even be other woodwork strikes that I have forgotten but at the forefront of my mind, whilst Dortmund were committed in their defending, fact is that their keeper was nowhere, when on two occasions late on, Newcastle hit the woodwork with him beaten, each time the ball bouncing to safety.

Then the real killer one. Alisson had made save of the season back in August, or at least we thought he had, only for Wednesday night to see Maignan somehow better that, flinging himself to his left simply in hope that he might get a touch on Bruno’s excellent shot that was surely a winning goal with just over 20 minutes left. Only for Maignan to somehow get a blind touch on the ball and it flicked off his glove and… hit the woodwork. Going to safety off the bar.

I have no doubt that overall we deserved to qualify from that Champions League Group of Death based on our performances, but I know, that is just my opinion.

However, at least there is a way of measuring the luck, or otherwise, that Premier League clubs have had, when it comes to the woodwork.

These are the total number of times each of the 17 Premier League clubs have had striking the woodwork since the start of the 2022/23 season. Total number of times, then in brackets the 2022/23 stats and then the 2023/24 stats (These stats via the official Premier League site):

34 (26 + 8) Newcastle United

27 (21 + 6) Aston Villa

26 (16 + 10) Liverpool

25 (19 + 6) Man City

25 (17 + 8) Spurs

24 (20 + 4) Man Utd

23 (16 + 7) West Ham

23 (15 + 8) Chelsea

22 (15 + 7) Arsenal

22 (15 + 7) Fulham

21 (16 + 5) Brighton

15 (6 + 9) Everton

13 (10 + 3) Brentford

13 (10 + 3) Palace

13 (9 + 4) Forest

11 (6 + 5) Wolves

9 (5 + 4) Bournemouth

Last season, Newcastle United easily top with number of woodwork hits, their total of 26 was five higher than next highest Villa, whilst this season, only the two scouse clubs had hit the woodwork more than Newcastle’s total of eight.

I have loved what has happened under Eddie Howe and the results and goals (scored and not many conceded) are proof of that.

However, I think it is a massive bonus as well to appreciate that what has been achieved so far, hasn’t been down to luck. Quite the opposite. Instead, the small margins have so often been against NUFC these past 18 months or so, whether you are talking the woodwork, decisions from match officials or whatever.

Hopefully, on the principle that supposedly everything eventually evens itself out, the rest of this season will see the fine margins continually going in our favour, starting tonight at Chelsea.

If we do hit the woodwork at Stamford Bridge, here’s hoping it deflects onto the keeper’s backside and trickles over the line this time, rather than bouncing to safety.

We are due a few of those.