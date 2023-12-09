Opinion

Did any of these former Newcastle United players really earn their Spurs?

I thought I would do an article on some Newcastle United players who jumped ship to head towards the so-called bright lights of North London and Spurs.

Now I’m not overly keen on pretentious Spurs.

I don’t think they are a traditionally big club but my loathing of them is for a far more petty and childish reason.

In the early 1980s I used to hate how some of their players ran around wearing their silky Le Coq Sportif shirts like mini-skirts over their tight shorts.

Yes – Hoddle, Archibald, Villa and Hazard, I’m pointing the finger at you big girls blouses over 40 years down the line.

What must have the tough as teak Dave Mackay thought and why did the hard as nails Graham Roberts not take exception at the time?

Anyhow, we had a local lad at Newcastle in the 80s who was just as good as any of them fancy dans at White Hart Lane.

Chris Waddle made a storming start to life in the old First Division after we were promoted in 1984.

Some of his finest performances came in the capital and he bagged a hat-trick against QPR at Loftus Road, before scoring a ‘worldie’ against Spurs.

Apparently Spurs chairman Irving Scholar and their manager Peter Shreeve were so impressed that they made wor Chrissie their top target.

The Waddler was off at the end of the season and it wouldn’t be long before he was on Top of the Pops alongside the aforementioned mini-skirter Glenn Hoddle.

Chris went on to win nowt at Spurs and eventually joined Marseille in 1989.

The mercurial Paul Gascoigne had became one of Newcastle United’s talismen alongside Peter Beardsley, after Waddle’s departure.

It wasn’t long before Scholar instructed his agents Mel Stein and Len Lazarus, to try and broker another deal with Newcastle to bring Gazza down South.

Gascoigne rolled over like a puppy and was off in a shot in a whopping record deal worth over £2m.

Although Gazza’s career flourished at international level his time at Spurs was a chequered one, which came to a shuddering halt on a fateful day at Wembley in May 1991.

Kevin Scott was snapped up from Newcastle by his former Toon boss Ossie Ardiles.

I liked Kevin and he had been an important member of Kevin Keegan’s promotion team playing alongside Steve Howey in central defence.

Although they had Jurgen Klinsmann in their ranks, Spurs still weren’t very good, and Kevin’s time in North London was relatively uneventful.

Kevin Keegan offloaded Ruel Fox to Tottenham after Ruel hadn’t lived up to the promise he had earlier shown at Norwich City. Needless to say he never pulled any trees up at Spurs either.

One of the worst pieces of transfer business we ever overtook was selling Sir Les Ferdinand to Spurs on the eve of the 1997/98 season.

Shearer had just been crocked in a ‘friendly’ against the scouse mackems at Goodison Park and although Sir Les was reluctant to leave, he had given Tottenham his word.

Sir Les never hit the goalscoring heights in a Spurs shirt that he had achieved at Newcastle United and his previous club QPR.

David Ginola had already defected to Spurs by the time Sir Les racked up. In fact he couldn’t wait to get away to join the mid-table club.

Although Ginola won a League Cup at Spurs, he also suffered the ignominy of being in the defeated Tottenham line-up in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Jermaine Jenas was another who couldn’t wait to dart off down the M1 in his sports car once Spurs came calling.

He had became an England international whilst still in his teens at Newcastle but had never reciprocated the love that he initially received from the Toon Army.

He won a League Cup winners medal in 2008 and after loan spells at Aston Villa and his first club Nottingham Forest, Spurs finally got him off their books when he joined QPR in 2013.

Moussa Sissoko flattered to deceive during his time at Newcastle United and bailed out to join Spurs after our relegation in 2016.

Ironically, his last game for us came in another thrashing of Spurs at Gallowgate, but only 5-1 this time.

The fact that we received £30m for him was amazing in itself, and gave me a warm feeling that we had definitely got one over on Spurs this time.

So it’s off to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Toon again this weekend.

I reckon that Sir Les and Kevin Scott will be rooting for us, whilst Waddler and Gazza will stay neutral.

Ginola will definitely be doing his Tottenham Hotspur cheerleading bit and Jenas will secretly be wanting Spurs to win, in between rehearsals for the One Show.

I basically haven’t a clue what Fox or Sissoko will be doing, or even where they are?