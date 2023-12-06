News

Decision confirmed on whether Nick Pope will have surgery and likely time out – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now given an update on the Nick Pope situation.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper having been forced off the pitch on Saturday against Manchester United due to injury.

Nick Pope appearing to have dislocated his shoulder.

The big decision set to be whether or not the number one NUFC keeper would need to have surgery, something which would guarantee a lengthy absence.

The club of course arranging for scans and specialist opinion, before a final decision was made.

Now Sky Sports bringing us this.

Keith Downie reporting for Sky Sports on the Nick Pope injury – 5 December 2023::

“Decision has been made for Nick Pope to have an operation on confirmed dislocated shoulder.

“Timeframe TBC but average for such surgery is approx 4 months.

“Huge blow for Newcastle United as Pope has been immense recently.

“And as for Ramsdale/De Gea possible replacement…

“I don’t think anything will be decided until January.

“Dubravka has the gloves now, he’s highly rated within the club, and he will be given opportunity to prove his worth.

“Even though he already has done for a number of years.”

Nobody will be surprised by this update but nonetheless gutted to lose such a key player, on top of all the rest.

The one positive of going down the surgery route is that this gives far more of a chance of a long-term fix. Dislocations like this have a very high chance of happening again, if you don’t go down the surgery route, especially when you play in goal!

Just out of interest, if it did turn out to be around about a four months absence, then you look ahead and the final international break of this Premier League season is in mid-March 2024. As things stand, there are currently nine Premier League games set to be played between 30 March and 19 May 2024, so a target for Nick Pope to aim for, as well as fingers crossed still NUFC in at least one other competition by that point.

As for talk of a goalkeeper coming in.

Whether we are talking David de Gea or whoever, even if somebody does come in, I don’t think anybody would be arriving as a number one in Pope’s absence. I see Martin Dubravka for sure will be given the chance to play now. In my opinion, if any keeper arrived it would be to back up Dubravka. No disrespect to the other pair but it wouldn’t be the same level if we went from a situation of Pope and Dubravka, to Karius and Gillespie. That is if Dubravka also ended up injured, something that this season has taught us, could well happen with our current luck.