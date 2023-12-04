Transfer Market

David de Gea could sign for Newcastle United : Scan results awaited on Nick Pope – Report

Newcastle United are considering making a move to sign David de Gea.

According to reports on Monday morning.

Nick Pope picking up that freak should injury as Newcastle United won against Man U on Saturday night.

Eddie Howe and his people waiting for the results of scans before making their plans for the rest of the season.

It is looking like it will be months for sure but media reports suggesting that it is hoped Pope will recover in time for the last month or two of the season. A dislocated shoulder not great for any player as Jacob Murphy has found out, though for sure even worse if you are a goalkeeper.

The Mail say that their information is that Newcastle United are considering bringing in David de Gea, due to Nick Pope now ruled out for some time.

Whether or not they have indeed got any information as to this being the case, or simply adding two and two, it does look like a move that could suit all parties.

For whatever reasons, David de Gea still hasn’t signed on elsewhere, after his Man U contract ended in the summer. However, in this modern day, when like David de Gea you have been earning around £20m a year (£375,000 a week) at Old Trafford, you can afford to take your time when deciding what you want to do.

David de Gea only turned 33 last month and that age is now pretty much seen as a goalkeeper in their prime these days. As you can see by the current Newcastle United keepers – Nick Pope (31), Martin Dubravka (34), Mark Gillespie (31) and Loris Karius (30).

A suggestion that wages could / would be a problem but reality is that now David de Gea is now on £0 per week and not £375,000, so plenty room for compromise you would imagine, if the former Man U keeper is interested.

You can see how it could fit in with his remaining career aspirations, as it would at very least put him back in public eye, especially if getting games and a chance to remind people of his ability.

Even if not playing competitive matches, if Newcastle United do bring him in, David de Gea would surely at the very least be a positive with his experience and ability, when working with the other NUFC keepers.

If this did work for all parties then I would imagine David de Gea could be signed up brought to St James’ Park now, then able to be playing if selected, from January 2024 onwards.