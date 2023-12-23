Transfer Market

Dan Ashworth travels to watch Boulaye Dia ahead of January window – Gianluca di Marzio

Newcastle United are interested in trying to sign Boulaye Dia in this upcoming January transfer window.

That is according to Gianluca di Marzio, who has reported that Newcastle United scouted the striker on Friday night.

The journalist stating that Dan Ashworth travelled himself in person to Salerno to watch Boulaye Dia for himself.

Fair to say that there is a clear consensus amongst Newcastle United fans that the squad could do with a third striker, especially with Isak and Wilson having missed so many games this season.

Friday night saw Serie A minnows Salernitana put in a very decent performance and indeed the rock bottom of the table club almost pulled off an excellent 2-1 win, only for AC Milan to score in the last minute.

Boulaye Dia has been linked with many Premier League clubs and no wonder, despite playing for one of the least fancied clubs, on loan from Villarreal last season, despite only starting 27 Serie A matches, the striker had 22 direct goal involvements, scoring sixteen and getting six assists. Salerniatana ended up a very respectable fifteenth and that was massively down to Boulaye Dia, he was directly involved in 22 of the 48 goals they scored in the league.

The loan move became permanent in June with a £10m transfer fee paid to Villarreal, however, controversy then followed as Boulaye Dia had dealings direct with Wolves, without Salernitana’s knowledge.

They blocked the transfer to Wolves and fined the player, who went to France and for a while refused to return to Italy.

That eventually calmed down and the striker returned to Salernitana and has started 10 Serie games this season, scoring four goals. Boulaye Dia turned 27 only last month, so could conceivably still fall in the age bracket that could interest Newcastle United, if indeed they want to bring in a third striker.

Gianluca di Marzio also flagged up defender Lorenzo Pirola and midfielder Lassana Coulibaly as other Salernitana players who could have been of interest to Dan Ashworth, as well as Boulaye Dia.

Rock bottom with only nine points, the Serie A outfit could be potentially tempted to make a quick and very decent profit on the striker they paid £10m for only six months ago, rather than a fire sale at the end of the season when they will very likely be relegated.

Dan Ashworth could of course have been watching Boulaye Dia on behalf of Manchester United, that is if you take any notice of the lame invented stories claiming the Newcastle United Sporting Director would be willing to ditch his Newcastle United project less before it has even really started, swapping it for the mess at Old Trafford.