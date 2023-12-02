News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Miley, Livramento, Isak, Gordon all start

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping Newcastle United can move into the top five on Saturday night.

Three points would take NUFC above both Man U and Tottenham.

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

To the relief of Newcastle fans, Eddie Howe able to name the same eleven who thrashed Chelsea and were cheated out of the win in Paris.

Subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

So still waiting on the treatment room to send some more option back out to compete for places in this NUFC side.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports