Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping Newcastle United can bounce back to winning form.

Newcastle have seven wins in eight Premier League games at home this season, however, losing at Everton made it four defeats away in seven games and only one victory on the road in the league.

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So same team as at Everton but…

Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Longstaff, Alex Murphy

Great news to see Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson both back in the matchday squad and able to make the bench. A massive shot in the arm, especially with AC Milan incoming on Wednesday.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports