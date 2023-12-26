News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Isak, Botman, Gordon, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it eight home Premier League wins in a row at St James’ Park.

Since the 3-0 victory over Fulham, thus NUFC side experiencing defeats at both Chelsea (on penalties) and Luton.

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Two changes.

IN:

Isak, Botman

OUT:

Lascelles, Wilson

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

Great to see Joelinton back in the matchday squad and Wilson also amongst the subs, rotated and not injured, With Livramento also amongst his options, Eddie Howe finally now having a few positive options for in-game changes if needed.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports