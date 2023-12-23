Confirmed Newcastle team v Luton – Schar, Bruno, Gordon, Wilson all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Luton has now been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players looking to bounce back after losing to Chelsea in the cup.
A massive chance to end the year on a high, with Premier League games against Luton and Forest to follow before we get to 2024.
Newcastle team v Luton:
Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson
Three changes.
IN:
Trippier, Schar, Burn
OUT:
Krafth, Botman, Livramento
SUBS:
Karius, Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy
Easily the strongest looking bench for some time, great to see Isak back in the matchday squad.
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
