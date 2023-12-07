News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Gordon, Dubravka, Trippier, Bruno, Joelinton all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping Newcastle United can move into the top five on Thursday night.

A win for Newcastle and West Ham getting something at Spurs, would send NUFC fifth top, only one point behind fourth placed Man City.

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

As expected, Martin Dubravka coming in for Nick Pope, as he now has a lengthy recovery ahead from his shoulder injury.

Relief though of no nasty surprises in terms of injuries to the ten outfield players who have started against Chelsea, PSG and Man U.

Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

No positive surprises on the bench, as nobody ready to return from the treatment room, Gillespie for Dubravka the only change there.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports