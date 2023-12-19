News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – Botman, Krafth, Miley, Wilson all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it to another Carabao Cup semi-final.

United having knocked out both Man City and Man U, now with Chelsea in their path.

A massive chance to end the year on a high, with Premier League games against Luton and Forest to follow before we get to 2024.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Three changes.

IN:

Krafth, Botman, Lewis Miley

OUT:

Burn, Joelinton and Schar

SUBS:

Karius, Gillespie, Trippier, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Alex Murphy, Burn

Obviously a massive negative that Alexander Isak wasn’t in a position to be involved in the matchday squad for this Chelsea match.

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea tonight, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)