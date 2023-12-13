News

Confirmed Newcastle team v AC Milan – Wilson, Bruno, Joelinton, Schar all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v AC Milan has now been announced.

Eddie Howe knowing that so long as United don’t lose, it guarantees European football continues until at least February 2024.

It is Champions League last 16 if Newcastle win and Dortmund don’t lose to PSG.

Whilst it is a Europa League play-off to get into the last 16 of that competition if Newcastle draw, or Newcastle win AND PSG win.

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

So the only change from Sunday at Spurs, Wilson in for Isak.

SUBS:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Isak, Hall, Burn, Longstaff

Great to see Dan Burn able to return to the matchday squad, plus at least a few options on the bench for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports