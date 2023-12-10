News

Club urged to suspend draconian Newcastle United ticket policy due to Sunday Tottenham issues

Fair to say that the Newcastle United ticket policy has provoked plenty of debate.

For both home and away matches, the overwhelming majority of fans seeing it as way over the top.

With the new Newcastle United ticket policy brought in for this current season, seeing supporters threatened with losing their loyalty points and/or even losing their season tickets.

Today sums up why this policy of spot checks and punishments needs to be drastically looked at.

At the very least the club needs to put out a statement ASAP today to say that the spot checks and punishments are suspended for this Tottenham v Newcastle match.

There is total travel chaos with it all but impossible to get from Newcastle to London via train today, as you can see by the LNER official statement below.

For the majority of regular away travellers living on Tyneside, the train is the most popular and obvious choice for London games.

Even if Newcastle United fans do still somehow get there by train today, they will then be wondering just what their chances would be of making it back for work on Monday.

If Newcastle United fans with tickets for the Tottenham match can’t make it today, then the club need to be saying NOW that they can transfer their tickets to other fans who can still make it to the game if getting a bit notice.

LNER statement – 10 December 2023:

‘Due to severe damage to overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham yesterday, customers are advised not to travel today, Sunday 10 December.

The lines remain blocked today, Sunday 10 December, between Peterborough and Grantham to allow repairs to be made to the overhead line, Sunday 10 December.

Customers with tickets dated 9 or 10 December 2023 can use their tickets for travel on 11 or 12 December. Alternatively, you are able to obtain a refund from the point of purchase.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to your journey today.

We are experiencing a high volume of messages today.

We advise passengers not to travel, but those who must travel should check our Travel Alerts for live updates on our train service today.’