Christian Pulisic hoping for better at St James’ Park – Compared to only previous time he played here

Christian Pulisic is returning to St James’ Park.

He hopes for better this time than his last and only appearance.

Christian Pulisic played the second half at St James’ Park in the final Premier League match ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Joe Willock scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win in November 2022as Newcastle United dominated the game against Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic expecting a very ‘intense’ and ‘difficult’ game in a match that AC Milan have to win, if they are to avoid getting knocked out of Europe altogether. A win would guarantee them at least Europa League involvement in February, whilst an AC Milan win and a victory for Dortmund over PSG, would give the Serie A club a place in the final 16 of the Champions League.

Christian Pulisic talking to official AC Milan media ahead of facing Newcastle United:

“It is definitely going to be a difficult match.

“We expect a very intense game.

“A difficult stadium to go to.

“But I think we are well prepared and I think we need to give everything to have a chance to win the game and to come out of the group.

“Newcastle United are a very intense team.

“They will put in a lot of hard work, a lot of tackles, a lot of energy and we need to be ready for this.

“Have a good game if we want to win.

“For us, all we can focus on is us winning the game.

“We can only control this and after the game we will see how we stand.

“Hopefully do our part and see what happens.

“I’m feeling great.

“It has been a good season so far, some ups and downs, but I’m enjoying it a lot and feeling fit and ready to go.”