Chris Dobey in brilliant defiant form – There was only one team for me

Chris Dobey is gutted after Wednesday night.

However, the massive Newcastle United fan is defiant that despite the injury list, Eddie Howe’s side can still bounce back from Champions League disappointment.

On Saturday, Chris Dobey is predicting a 2-0 home win against Fulham to get Newcastle back on track, though he thinks the fans will need to do their bit to help ensure that happens.

For the lifelong Newcastle United fan from Bedlington, it is the biggest time of the year for him on a personal level.

The PDC World Darts Championship kicking off today (Friday 15 December 2023) at Alexandra Palace and almost three weeks later, hopefully Chris Dobey in the final on Wednesday 3 January 2024.

Chris Dobey is ranked 17th in the world and has a bit to go before he is scheduled to begin his World Darts Championship campaign, Chris Dobey enters at the second round stage and will play either William O’Connor or Bhav Patel next Friday (22 December).

Chris Dobey speaking to BBC Sport about his football club:

“There was only one team for me.

“I am from Bedlington and being pretty local to Newcastle, my whole family supported them, so it was always only going to be a matter of time before I got into it as well.

“My first game was in the FA Cup against Everton in 1999, when I was eight. My grandad took me to St James’ Park, we won 4-1 and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Alan Shearer was my hero when I was a kid and he was my favourite player growing up.

“I was a big fan of Nobby Solano and Gary Speed too, and with every different era you have someone new who stands out, but Shearer was always the one for me.

“At the moment my favourites are the local lads, really. It’s great to have some in the team and doing well. They give 110% and they know what the club is about, and where it should be, and also what the fans have been through in the past.

“So, it’s been great to see the likes of Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn not just playing, but playing exceptionally well.

“We always knew it was going to be hard to make the top four again because of the demands on the squad from being in the Champions League.

“But we’ve actually being doing better recently than I thought we would, especially when you consider the number of injuries we have picked up.

“We have had some really good wins against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the past few weeks… and the draw that should have been a win against Paris St-Germain as well.

“Those were three big results before our form dipped a bit, but playing the same team every week the way we have done, is always going to catch up with you eventually.

“If we get some players back, there is no reason why we can’t make the Champions League places again, but I think we need to spend in January as well, just to get some back-up.

“At the moment we are fighting.

“We have got 12 key players out but we are still up there and we are not out of it, especially because fifth might be enough to qualify this time too.

“Fulham have been playing well – I watched them recently against Liverpool, and no way did they deserve to lose that one, and then they smashed West Ham at the weekend too.

“But I can never back against Newcastle, can I?

“And our form at home has been very strong.

“We have been solid at St James’ so far, although we might need the fans to be the 12th man to get us over the line.

“Prediction for Saturday: Newcastle 2 Fulham 0”