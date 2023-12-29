Opinion

Chelsea fan confronting Dubravka, Metropolitan Police and Chelsea FC – What happened next

Following the Carabao Cup match on 19 December 2023, it was announced that The Metropolitan Police were hunting the Chelsea fan who got on the pitch and confronted Martin Dubravka.

Very reminiscent of the shameful incident at Elland Road, when a Leeds United fan earlier this year did the same with Eddie Howe, that Leeds fan quickly apprehended and charged, ending up in jail when the case came to court.

At Stamford Bridge though, the Chelsea fan brushed past a steward after the equaliser went in, confronted Dubravka, then strolled back to where he had came from and unbelievably was helped back into the home end to his seat, by the same steward.

The whole thing was an absolute disgrace.

The Chelsea steward let him walk on to the pitch to confront Dubravka and he (the steward) didn’t even follow the fan onto the pitch to grab him. The Chelsea steward then helping the fan back to his seat instead of grabbing him. Then when you looked, it was difficult to spot any other Chelsea stewards or Police in the vicinity.

Remember, this was where the visitors’ goal is, in a high profile tense match with Chelsea desperately looking for an equaliser.

BBC Sport report – 20 December 2023:

‘Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident at Stamford Bridge in which a fan confronted Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The fan appeared to push Dubravka on the pitch in the aftermath of Chelsea’s injury-time equaliser on Tuesday.

Stewards ushered the fan away but lengthy discussions between referee Jarred Gillett and Chelsea security staff followed before the penalty shootout.

No arrests have been made as yet.’

The only positive of the situation was that this Chelsea fan was so brazen, he had nothing covering his face, you would absolutely recognise who he was if you knew him.

This is where it gets very strange.

Ten days later and absolutely nothing has happened, or if it has it has been kept top secret. Which wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever, as surely the Met Police and Chelsea FC would be wanting to tell the world that they had tracked down this Chelsea fan and he had been banned from all future matches and was awaiting his court appearance before heading to prison, as happened with the Leeds fan.

Instead, I can find absolutely nothing. I have searched online and nothing whatsoever since the day after the game, when the Met Police and Chelsea FC were saying they would be doing everything they could to bring the Chelsea fan to justice and punish him.

How can this happen? I understand a lot of crimes are difficult to solve due to lack of evidence, however, millions of people saw this clown’s face very clearly so why has there been no arrest reported?

I can’t find anything online where the Met Police have issued the photo of this Chelsea fan and asked for people to name and shame him.

Whilst even more astonishingly, I have looked back through on the Chelsea official website and official Chelsea twitter, not even a single article / mention, let alone publishing his mugshot and asking for other Chelsea fans or whoever to name him.

I struggle to believe that if this had happened at St James’ Park and a Newcastle United fan had confronted the Chelsea keeper, that the fan in question wouldn’t have been instantly grabbed and Northumbria Police have him in custody.

Then if a Newcastle fan had somehow escaped at the time, I find it absolutely impossible that he wouldn’t have been tracked down in the following ten days, with Newcastle United and Northumbria Police doing everything they could to track down the individual.

As for the media just forgetting about it if nothing had happened within ten days and the Newcastle United fan not apprehended… you just know that they would be all over it, demanding to know what was happening and what a disgrace it was etc etc.