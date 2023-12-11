News

Champions League Group F results – What gives Newcastle United Champions League, Europa League, No Europe

The Champions League Group F comes to a conclusion this week.

Five round of matches have now been completed.

With the sixth and final round of Champions League Group F games to be played at 8pm on Wednesday night.

This is how Champions League Group F looks ahead of Wednesday night:

The two Wednesday night matches are Newcastle v AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund v PSG.

So what combination of results will give Newcastle United last 16 in the Champions League with matches to kick off again in February 2024, a Europa League play-off in February 2024 to get into the last 16 of that competition, or elimination from European competitions altogether?

Newcastle win / Dortmund win

Newcastle United will be in the Champions League last 16 (Qualifying in second ahead of PSG by one point)

Newcastle win / Dortmund draw

Newcastle United will be in the Champions League last 16 (Qualifying in second ahead of PSG on the head to head results between the two clubs)

Newcastle win / Dortmund lose

Newcastle United will be in a Europa League play-off to try and qualify for the last 16 of that competition (NUFC finishing third, two points behind the top two and three points ahead of AC Milan)

Newcastle draw

Newcastle United will be in a Europa League play-off to try and qualify for the last 16 of that competition (NUFC finishing third, level on points with AC Milan, level on head to head, ahead of AC Milan on goal difference)

Newcastle lose

Newcastle United eliminated from European competition for the season, bottom of the group, at least two points off the club finishing third in the group)