Castore ruining Xmas for so many Newcastle United fans with latest shambles – Adidas can’t come fast enough

You only have to trawl the Newcastle United supporter Facebook pages and local parent network sites, to see how much of a let down Castore have been as our kit suppliers. Especially how much they don’t seem to care about it.

Since the 2021/22 season when Mike Ashley got into bed with the Manchester based company, the customer service seems to have gotten worse as each season passes.

Castore releasing first, second, third, limited edition, anniversary editions and my dad’s mates dog’s birthday celebration shirt, along with a copious amount of training and travel gear.

You would think a growing company, getting into bed with so many partners and having so much inventory, would invest into getting things right, but oh no, Castore seem to be on a mission to do quite the opposite.

In a world where many companies have highly active customer service departments on social media, our illustrious kit suppliers have taken the backward step in not having any avenue for a consumer to contact them, other than an email address, which invariably takes around 4-5 days to get a response.

Not even a telephone number to call to seek help.

With an unwillingness or inability to even check for sizes and store stock, it really makes a trip to either of the club shops a total pot luck journey also.

I have had issues in the past seasons around cancelled orders, wrong sizes and quality of garments, which were ultimately sort of resolved, but my latest fracas with the company was from the Black Friday sales.

I managed to pick up some Christmas gifts for my family and myself, or so I thought.

As the varying discounts, free shipping and vouchers for spends dropped into my inbox over the Black Friday week, I put in six orders to Castore in total. The summary as follows…

Orders 1 and 2

Ordered on 19th November – came within five days with no issues – that’s where the good news ends.

Order 3

I ordered two items on 23rd November.

Castore partially refunded one item three days later (into my bank account without any email). The other item I was following up via email, was refunded on 21st December almost one month later (again without any email), bizarrely though, a quick search of their website shows the item and size required still for sale. Will that mean more disappointed people ordering and getting a refund a month later?

Order 4

Ordered on 23rd November, again I ordered two items.

One item from this package was delivered on 20th December but the other item was not. Again I emailed them but so far to no avail.

Order 5

Ordered on 30th November, four items.

All items were refunded on 12th December into my bank again, with no correspondence.

Incredibly, they refunded all the items in the order but didn’t refund a £4.50 delivery charge, despite not delivering anything. This was finally resolved via an email this week.

Order 6

Ordered on 30th November, ordered six items.

One item received four days later with no note to say what was happening with the rest.

Four items were then received on 20th December, then one item was refunded into my bank on the same day.

There are so many questions to be answered:

How can the system regularly let you order stock which they don’t have?

Why does it take two to four weeks to find that something is out of stock?

Are orders received, fulfilled in a first in first out fashion, or is it names in a hat?

Why is the customer service seemingly non-existent?

Why do NUFC not intervene?

So with Christmas presents being cancelled left right and centre, items still outstanding one month later and a customer service department allegedly being ran by the Grinch, I sincerely hope it’s the last time I have to deal with this shower of a company.

Merry Christmas Castore, Adidas cannot come fast enough.