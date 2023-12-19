Opinion

A big night, with Chelsea v Newcastle next up.

The League Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge awaits us, one of potentially three matches that could lead to back to back League Cup finals for Newcastle United.

Can we do it ? Yeah, I think so.

Chelsea are nowhere near the team they once were and I’d say despite our poor away record this season and the lengthy list of absentees, Newcastle can beat them and move one big step closer to Wembley.

Chelsea have their share of injuries too, so why not?

We may well have played 25 games in all competitions (five more than Chelsea), a lot of tired bodies, but the win on the weekend against Fulham would have taken some weight off the lads.

While it’s a negative we lost Fabian Schar and Joelinton to injury, we had more positives, as it granted an opportunity for young Lewis Miley to come on and he seized that opportunity, he will be buzzing I’m sure with his first ever United goal.

There were other positives too, as Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson got 90 minutes under their belts. Two big players for us in my opinion. We also saw the return of Sven Botman, plus great to see Emile Krafth get an opportunity and he played well too.

Newcastle have a dreadful recent record at Stamford Bridge, losing 10 of the last 11 visits here. That 1-1 draw at the end of last season, which saw Anthony Gordon score his first goal for the club, the only vaguely positive result at Stamford Bridge since the days of Papiss Cisse with that brilliant double back in 2012. Since then we’ve had some hidings.

This Chelsea side though wouldn’t hold a candle to some of the previous elevens we’ve faced there and those Chelsea teams didn’t face a Newcastle set-up quite as good as this one.

I expect a good contest and while I wouldn’t say we are favourites, I certainly don’t think it’s up against us either.

We can do it, we can beat them.

I would love us to go and win the League Cup and finish what we started last season, put things right. I’d also love it if Lewis Hall came on (unless he starts ) and scored the deciding goal between the two.

Let’s get that victory tonight and go on and win the League Cup, head into 2024 with a bang. HTL!

