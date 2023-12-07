News

Calls for Eddie Howe statue to be erected outside ground – Would be absolutely fully deserved

Eddie Howe is an outstanding football manager.

Only a fool, or a Mackem, would still argue against this.

A massive bonus as well, is that the best years of his career remain ahead of him, Eddie Howe having just turned 46 last month.

His achievements in these past 25 months at Newcastle United have been incredible, with hopefully many more years at St James’ Park to come AND even more outstanding achievements.

However, I think it is a sad indictment on the media of today, that what Eddie Howe achieved BEFORE becoming Newcastle United boss, isn’t given the proper credit.

What he did was quite incredible.

Eddie Howe first took charge at Bournemouth when he was appointed as permanent boss on 19 January 2009 with relegation to non-league looking a certainty.

Not only did he save them from that fate, as on 27 April 2015, Bournemouth officially became a Premier League club.

Yes, only six years later Bournemouth had gone from staring non-league football in the face, to the top tier. Eddie Howe getting Bournemouth promoted through all of the divisions AND during that period of just over six years, he actually spent more than a year and a half of it at another club (Burnley)!

What is more, Eddie Howe then went on to establish minnows Bournemouth in the top flight against all odds for a number of years despite gates of only 10,000.

By the age of 37 Eddie Howe had taken a broken club from what looked inevitable relegation to non-league, all the way through the divisions to the Premier League.

If that doesn’t deserve a statue outside a ground, what does?

Bournemouth Echo feature – 7 December 2023:

‘Eddie Howe deserves a statue outside football ground’

I AM writing to you because I am fascinated by AFC Bournemouth’s journey and from nearly falling into liquidation with -30 points at the foot of League Two to its remarkable rise through the leagues and establishing yourselves in the Premier League.

I believe that AFC Bournemouth is an example to all businesses who are struggling with the message that you should never give up.

I am Fraser Annis, I’m 21 years old, I have Autism and ADHD and I am a massive football fan with a particular interest and specialisation in football managers. I have watched AFC Bournemouth’s journey myself and they were in League One when I first got to know about them and Eddie Howe had just returned from an unhappy spell at Burnley.

As we all know, Eddie Howe was brought in to manage Bournemouth in its most difficult moment with the worries of sustaining the jobs of all club staff, managing on and off the field uncertainty and keeping an important town club and community in existence.

He successfully overturned the -30 point deficit and kept AFC Bournemouth in League Two and consequently in business for longer, significantly reducing uncertainty. After this, he oversaw their promotion to League One before leaving for Burnley. After his return, he oversaw their promotion to the Championship and then their spectacular title win in the 2014-15 season. Despite budget restrictions and tough opposition, he managed to defy all odds every time.

Surely, Eddie Howe should be rewarded with a life-size statue outside the ground for these tremendous achievements and his memory live on forever by the footballing community as a legend, a hero and a saviour which is exactly how I’d hope AFC Bournemouth fans see him.

It isn’t just the achievements that have surely earned him a place in Bournemouth history but the way he achieved them with great financial management, calmness and passion as well as a pride for his hometown club (he never failed to smile and inspire his players).

It can’t have been easy for him to do all of this and he should be given the credit and recognition he deserves. He did more than was expected of him which shows what football management and serving a community should be all about.

I do hope you consider this idea for football’s sake, AFC Bournemouth’s sake and most of all, for Eddie Howe and his family’s sake. I would love to help with the campaign to make this possible and give every effort I can to reward success and cherish the history of a fantastic family football club.

Fraser Annis’