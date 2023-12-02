News

Bruno Guimaraes – This team is not Bruno and everyone knows it

Bruno Guimaraes has been talking ahead of tonight’s match.

Newcastle United looking to make it six home Premier League wins in a row after victories over Brentford, Burnley, Palace, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Bruno Guimaraes interviewed by Andy Kerr, who as well as being a beIN Sports presenter and reporter, is also a massive Newcastle United fan.

The squad has been hit by a horrendous injury list but that has also presented opportunities, the likes of Lewis Miley taking full advantage. Bruno Guimaraes thinks the 17 year old is ‘unbelievable’ and he (Bruno) was definitely not as good as him at that age.

Bruno Guimaraes also insisting that when it comes to any success that Newcastle United enjoy on the pitch, it is not just down to him…

Andy Kerr of beIN Sports talking to Bruno Guimaraes:

Bruno Guimaraes asked about Newcastle United not winning a game in 2023 without him in the team:

“It is not just because of me.

“I’m a good part the team when we’re doing well but we have to find other things (ways to win) when I’m not playing.

“This team is not just Bruno and everyone knows it.”

Bruno Guimaraes on the ankle injury he picked up last season:

“I played many games with pain for three or four months.

“I came back before I should have, to help the team.

“I have no regrets.

“It was an unbelievable season.”

Bruno Guimaraes on Lewis Miley:

“He is unbelievable.

“He has done so well since pre-season.

“He has surprised everyone.

“When I was 17 I was definitely not as good as he is.

“He likes to listen and understand the way we play.

“He enjoys it and Eddie (Howe) loves him”