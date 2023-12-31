Opinion

Blind faith

As I sit here and reflect on the dismal displays in recent weeks of my beloved Newcastle United.

I smile and feel overall admiration on their recent achievements which has brought so much joy and entertainment into my Saturday / Sunday/ any day, afternoon or evening that my, yes my team United, not any United, but Newcastle United have played in.

I must add that I followed this team for many years, starting with watching / listening on a Saturday teatime to the final score (or the equivalent in the day) way back in the early seventies.

Waiting with so much hope that I would hear that voice uttering the words “Newcastle 1, 2, 3” and the opposition whoever it may have been Man City, Coventry, Man U, Spurs, Arsenal “0”.

Then attending my first game – I think Coventry – and losing.

So what, the score did not matter, nothing can take away the sheer joy of entering that CATHEDRAL on the hill for the first time and the Leazes end and I must say every time I enter the ground, the feeling is the same (keep your drugs).

I also held a season ticket for many years in the Milburn stand and the Leazes end when rebuilt.

I have seen some abysmal football over the years and some brilliant football, with the mixture of some the best players, not just to play in the football league, but in Europe and the world in their day.

Also, just some iconic names in the history of our club – Cassidy, Keegan, Beardsley, Waddle, Gascoigne, Shearer and who can forget Reilly. Varadi, Ferdinand and a special mention to “TINO”, the list is endless.

We have all lived with hope, I have never seen our club lift a trophy, yes I was born when they last lifted one. the Fairs Cup (but didn’t see it happen)

Like so many others I live in blind faith.

Blind faith that in the very near future I will see our cub lift that elusive trophy, followed by many more.

Those dismal Newcastle United displays, I know, harsh words, but you get my drift (expectation these days).

It is just part of that big overall upward curve that our team are now beginning to ride.

Soon all of you with the blind faith, who enter that Cathedral or away ground, will begin to see what I will be listening / watching for on the old teleprinter on final score and hearing / seeing on a regular basis that the perennial cup winners United, Newcastle that is, 1,2,3 with Man City, Spurs, or Arsenal 0.

Have faith, my friends, as the tide is turning.

Eddie Howe has my trust and support.