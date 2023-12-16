Opinion

Blame culture at Newcastle United

Some interesting debates going on amongst Newcastle United fans.

When the team is winning, then generally you can say that the supporters are pretty much speaking with one voice.

Everybody will have their own personal little takes on whatever smaller issues but the bigger picture is that Newcastle United fans will overall be putting out the same message.

A warm glow from the latest victory and looking forward to the next match, which of course at the moment you never have to wait very long for.

When a defeat comes along, then there is more of a split amongst the fanbase in how they react.

When it is two losses in a row, that split widens.

When that becomes three defeats, we now see two very different camps of Newcastle United fans.

Broadly speaking, I think the two camps can be summed up as such:

Newcastle United fans who need somebody / something to blame.

Newcastle United fans who take a more balanced approach and indeed, accept that defeats are just part of how it goes at times.

After the AC Milan match, naturally things went to another level.

Whether in the pub, on the comments section of The Mag, on social media, or wherever.

The two camps of Newcastle United fans going at it.

Personally, I am definitely in the camp that says these things happen. That sometimes the luck and fine margins are just not going for you.

Actually, I think these last three matches / defeats perfectly sum up that not every defeat is the same.

Against Everton I actually thought Newcastle played alright, not brilliant, but ok. I think on the balance of play and chances we definitely deserved at least a point, only for then those couple of Trippier errors helping to gift Everton the win in the final eleven minutes.

Against Tottenham, a poor performance and definitely deserved to lose.

Against AC Milan, a very good performance overall and one where NUFC definitely deserved to win.

This is where it all falls down for me with Newcastle United fans who always seem to need to find something or someone to blame when the team lose. Not all defeats are the same. Indeed, you have to accept the same with wins, sometimes NUFC are victorious when they don’t deserve it. Which pretty much sums up football and why we love it, so many factors determine results. Unlike rubbish sports like Rugby where you just have to run over a line carrying a ball. In some football matches, a goalkeeper can have an overwhelming impact on a result, no matter what the other 21 players do.

Which brings me back to Newcastle United fans and our team / matches.

If Maignan hadn’t pulled off that incredible save of the season from Bruno, Newcastle would have won and be in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Instead, Newcastle United fans are in conflict, arguing over what happened on Wednesday night and making it three defeats in a row.

Myself and many others step back a bit and see it as a great match where Newcastle United played really well, despite the ongoing lack of playing options / alternatives, but ended up losing for any number of reasons.

For those other Newcastle United fans, it is a case of looking for something / someone to blame.

I think the thing I find most annoying with these blame culture supporters, is that they want to believe that because they they are getting angry about whatever / whoever that they believe led to the defeat, that means they are more gutted and care more, than those of us who step back and see it as a night when Newcastle United were just unlucky, that their performance deserved a win but it just didn’t happen due to a whole combination of reasons. Including individuals on the other team having outstanding moments. Such as the Tomori clearance when Almiron should have scored, the keeper saving from Bruno, the finish for the winning goal.

I think there have always been Newcastle United fans who go over the top with their comments / behaviour when NUFC have lost. Indeed, I knew somebody back in the Keegan days, where if we won 4-1 or 5-1, all he wanted to talk about was the goal that was conceded, who was to blame for it etc etc.

That was an extreme individual but I think overall these days it is far worse in terms of numbers of fans who just can’t accept you can play well yet still lose. Obviously now there are far more ways for people to get themselves heard via social media and comments sections, compared to back in the (good?) old days.

I think the very worst thing with those Newcastle United fans who, in my opinion, are going over the top with their negativity and needing someone to blame. Is when they start targeting Eddie Howe.

No manager is ever going to get everything right and for any supporter to go after him, is totally out of order, in my opinion.

Winning is easy, in terms of fans getting behind the players, the manager, the club.

When results go against us, that is the time when in my opinion Newcastle United fans need to really step up.

That time is now, everybody needs to get behind the manager and team and help ensure we bounce back against Fulham.